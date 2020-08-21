Focus Features has released a new trailer for Let Him Go. This is a new western with a couple of A-listers leading the way in the form of Kevin Costner (Dances With Wolves, Hidden Figures) and Diane Lane (Under the Tuscan Sun, The Outsiders). This makes for a Man of Steel reunion, as the two previously played Clark Kent's parents in Zack Snyder's 2013 Superman flick. But, as we can see from the trailer, this is going to be a markedly different experience, as we're in for a brutal, gritty ride.

The trailer opens up with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane's characters having a heated discussion about whether or not to intervene in a delicate family matter. There is a great deal of tension, as well as some upsetting imagery, right off the bat. The two then set off on a journey to try and help their grandson, who is now in the care of some dangerous people. Things get ugly as the confrontation progresses before it evolves into an explosive, all-out war. Though billed as a western, there are some major horror/thriller vibes emitting from the footage. Whether or not that just has to do with the way the trailer is cut remains to be seen but it looks downright savage as presented.

This is the latest from writer/director Thomas Bezucha. It represents his first directorial feature since 2011's Monte Carlo. But Bezucha is no stranger to big gaps between movies as his debut feature Big Eden arrived in 2000. His sophomore effort, The Family Stone, didn't arrive until 2005. The man likes to take his time. Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, Ordinary Love), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice, Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Kayli Carter (Mrs. America, Let Him Go), Booboo Stewart (Descendants, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn) and Will Brittain (Everybody Wants Some, Blow the Man Down) also star.

Let Him Go centers on a retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane). After the loss of their son, they leave their ranch in Montana to rescue their young grandson, who is in the hands of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. They quickly discover that the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, leaving George and Margaret with no choice but to fight for their family. It is based on the acclaimed novel by Larry Watson.

Originally, the studio has planned to release the movie in August. Given the ongoing uncertainty with theaters in the U.S., they opted to push it to November. It will now come out on the same day as Marvel's Black Widow. Though there is always a chance that Disney could decide to movie the superhero flick yet again, depending on how things shake out in the next couple of months. Let Him Go is currently set to arrive on November 6 from Focus Features. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.