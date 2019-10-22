Netflix is trying hard to beat Hallmark as the premiere holiday destination for Christmas movies this year. They have released a first trailer for Let It Snow, their umpteenth end of the year original movie release centered around snow-centric activities. Do they have another classic on their hands with this teen comedy that promises one hell of a party and quite a bit of romance? With Kiernan Shipka as one of their leads, odds are looking pretty good.

Kiernan Shipka, who first found fame as the daughter of Don Draper on Mad Men, has gone onto headline her own Netflix Series with Sabrina, which has proven to be a streaming phenomenon. The show has been renewed for multiple seasons. While we're on a hiatus, we get to see Shipka in an entirely new light. She is joined by Spider-Man favorites Jacob Batalon and Shameik Moore. And rounding up the cast is the beloved legend Joan Cusack herself. Yes, this is definitely going to grab some eyeballs come this Christmas season.

Related: El Camino Almost Had a Really Dark Alternate Ending

When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.

Kiernan Shipka joins Isabela Merced (also known as Isabela Moner) and Shameik Moore in leading a true ensemble of up and coming actors that also include Odeya Rush, Jacob Batalon, Miles Robbins, Mitchell Hope, Liv Hewson, Anna Akana and Joan Cusack. The movie is based on the best-selling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle.

Luke Snellin is directing Let It Snow from a screenplay written by Laura Solon, Victoria Strouse, and Kay Kannon. The movie is produced by Dylan Clark, p.g.a. and Alexa Faigen, p.g.a. Writer John Green has already found huge success in Hollywood with his YA adaptations The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns.

Other breakout stars include Isabela Moner, who just recently starred as Dora the Explorer in that franchise's first-ever live-action adaptation Dora and the Lost City of Gold. She also had a starring role in Transformers: The Last Knight. You may recognize Odeya Rush from her co-starring role in the Oscar-nominated movie Lady Bird. She also starred in the first Goosebumps movie. Mitchell Hope is a favorite from Disney's Descendants franchise, playing King Ben in its two sequels. And Liv Hewson has been killing it quite literally, on Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, as the Hammonds' daughter Abby.

You can take a look at the first trailer for Let It Snow direct from the Netflix streaming Youtube Channel. We also have the first poster and some images featuring the cast. Let It Snow will release globally on Netflix staring November 8.