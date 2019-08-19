Adding to its roster of premium curated content from leading industry powerhouses, HBO MAX has picked up Let Them All Talk (working title), an original film directed by Oscar and Emmy award winner Steven Soderbergh (Traffic, Behind the Candelabra) and written by MacArthur Fellow and PEN / Faulkner award-winning author Deborah Eisenberg.

With a legendary cast including Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe award winner Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies, The Iron Lady, The Devil Wears Prada), Emmy award winner and Oscar nominee Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown, Starting Over), Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe award winner Dianne Wiest (Hannah and Her Sisters, Bullets Over Broadway), Oscar and Golden Globe award nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea, Boy Erased) and SAG Award nominee Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, Captain Marvel and Mary Queen of Scots). Let Them All Talk tells the story of a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends (Bergen and Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent (Chan).

"This is the kind of project where you just say yes please sign me up," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "To work with Steven Soderbergh and this all-star cast led by Meryl Streep is thrilling and sets the standard for features at HBO Max."

Production started last week on Let Them Al Talk in New York and will continue onboard Queen Mary 2 and in the UK. The film is Produced by Gregory Jacobs and Executive Produced by Ken Meyer and Joseph Malloch.