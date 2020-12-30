At the start of this year, back when we had no idea of the trials and tribulations that would befall us, it was confirmed that a fifth Lethal Weapon movie was in development. Well, we finally have some more good news regarding the continuation of the hugely popular action franchise, with original Lethal Weapon director Richard Donner now confirming that he will return to helm Lethal Weapon 5.

"This is the final one. It's both my privilege and duty to put it to bed. It's exciting, actually....Hahaha! It's the last one, I'll promise you that."

Richard Donner, who will be 91 years old by the time Lethal Weapon 5 begins production, also confirms that the upcoming installment will be the last one in the franchise, leaving him with no choice but to return to the director's chair and finish what he started way back in 1987.

The first Lethal Weapon introduced audiences to the loveable pair of mismatched LAPD detectives, Martin Riggs, a former Green Beret who has become suicidal following the death of his wife, and Roger Murtaugh, a 50-year-old veteran of the force who is getting too old for this. Played by Mel Gibson and Danny Glover respectively, the duo became instant icons of the genre, with the franchise spawning several sequels and bringing in the likes of Joe Pesci, Rene Russo, Jet Li, and Chris Rock along the way.

Producer Dan Lin was the first to confirm that Lethal Weapon 5 had been given the greenlight. "We're trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie," he said back in January. "And Dick Donner's coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it's just amazing. The story is very personal to him. Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it's about the script."

Since then, Mel Gibson, who will reprise the role of Riggs, has confirmed that the movie is being worked on, and could not help but express his excitement to once again work under the direction of Richard Donner. "Absolutely. The man who was behind all of that, the man who brought it to the screen and gave it the goodies is working on it right now, Richard Donner. He's a legend," the actor said.

His fellow returning co-star Danny Glover has also teased what to expect from the legacy sequel saying, "There has been a conversation about that in January. I don't want to give away the plot on the script that I read, but I found the plot had very strong relevance to some of things that are happening today. I can say that. But that was in January. History changes so fast...But yes, there's been talk about it. There is something of a plan."

He continued, assuring fans that Lethal Weapon 5 will be something very special. "Yes, I liked it," the actor said earlier this year. "I can only tell you, if it does happen, there is something extraordinary in it. If 'Lethal Weapon' gives us some sort of contribution to understanding a little bit more...It would be interesting to do. It would be interesting to see how we take this within the political framework we are in; the economic framework that we are in. And especially that framework as opposed to the communities that have been affected by the kind of police violence, the kind of police standards, and the power that they exert as well. And what would be interesting from that vantage point is what that attempt could be like at this particular moment."

