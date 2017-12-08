Richard Donner has revealed that Lethal Weapon 5 is an active project and that it's "inches away" from getting the green light. There have been rumors of the 5th installment in the franchise for years, but it appears as if it's really going to happen this time around. Mel Gibson and Danny Glover are both on board and ready to get to work on a story that has already been written by Donner and Channing Gibson, who also wrote the 4th Lethal Weapon movie. Get ready to hear a very old Danny Glover say that he's literally too old for this...

Richard Donner was recently on the Spocklight Star Trek podcast, and the conversation got to talking about the Lethal Weapon franchise, around the 41 minute mark, to the possibility of a Lethal Weapon 5. Which is when Donner revealed some pretty exciting news. The director had this to say.

"It's a story I came up with Channing Gibson, the writer who wrote (Lethal Weapon), and I'm just having to work it out with the studio. If everybody steps up and we all get together, we'll make it. Mel (Gibson) and Danny (Glover) are on board. If they don't... if it doesn't work out, at least we tried. But there's a good... a better chance that you'll see the movie."

It seems that the studio is the only hurdle for Lethal Weapon 5 becoming a reality. Now is the right time to get into another movie, as the smoke surrounding Mel Gibson's personal troubles are mostly behind him.

Mel Gibson has admitted keeping in touch with his movie collaborators and has confirmed that he and Richard Donner met up with Danny Glover in Los Angeles to discuss the sequel, saying it's a "maybe." Glover is currently starring in a revival of the play Yohen, which the 61-year-old originally starred in in the late 1990s. When asked whether fans will get to see the pair back in action, Gibson was hopeful and it appears that we might be a lot closer to Lethal Weapon 5 now, then we were a few weeks ago.

It's been a long time since Mel Gibson and Danny Glover last portrayed Riggs and Murtaugh as Lethal Weapon 4 was released in 1998. For that reason, it's valid to ask whether fans will still be interested in the long dormant franchise and an even bigger question as to if fans are ready to see Gibson on the big screen in one of his most iconic roles. The studio might be a little reluctant at this time to announce anything officially. However, it looks like everybody is on board from the creative standpoint, so anything is possible.

The last time Danny Glover and Mel Gibson came together in public was to pay respect to Richard Donner at a career tribute at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where Gibson hailed the Lethal Weapon director as a "f---ing genius." Mel Gibson has been concentrating on his own work as a director in recent years, winning praise for his recent movie Hacksaw Ridge, but he seems to be enjoying working solely as an actor again with his latest role in Daddy's Home 2. You can hear more about what Richard Donner had to say about Lethal Weapon 5 via the Spocklight Podcast at about the 41-minute mark.