It looks like Lethal Weapon 5 is still in the works. Even though they all are almost definitely getting too old for this s***, director Richard Donner says that the long-awaited potential sequel isn't dead yet, despite the fact that he, just a few months ago, explained that the legal department at Warner Bros. was getting in the way. Well, it's a little unclear as to what exactly happened or if that has been worked out, but Donner has changed his tone and now says the movie is still coming.

The director, who has helmed every single one of the Lethal Weapon movies so far, recently appeared on an episode of Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast. While he didn't have much to offer, during the intro of the podcast while the hosts were listing off his impressive list of credits, Richard Donner chimed in when they got to Lethal Weapon to say, "And 5 coming up!" So, at least it would seem, that the fifth installment is not as dead as it appeared just a few months ago.

The saga of Lethal Weapon 5 has been a long and rather interesting one. In 2009, it seemed like the franchise was completely dead. Then reports surfaced of a possible reboot with Chris Hemsworth set to star back in 2014. At one point, Shane Black, who wrote the original, revealed his plans for a fifth movie, which were ultimately scrapped. Then, late last year, we reported that Warner Bros. appeared to be getting serious about the movie again, with both Mel Gibson and Danny Glover returning as Riggs and Murtagh. Not only that, but Richard Donner would be back as director, despite the fact that he's 88-years-old, with Channing Gibson, who wrote Lethal Weapon 4, penning the screenplay.

Outside of the movie franchise, it's been an interesting couple of weeks for Lethal Weapon. The series, which currently airs on Fox, has been renewed for a third season, but star Clayne Crawford, who starred as Martin Riggs, has been fired over several incidents of misconduct. Sean William Scott has been cast to replace him for season 3, but the American Pie star will be playing a totally different character. So even if Lethal Weapon 5 takes a bit longer to actually get going, we've got that to look forward to.

Richard Donner previously revealed that Lethal Weapon 5 would be titled Lethal Finale and that it would be quite dark. Not to get too real here, but if they really do want to get this movie made, this needs to happen soon. Donner isn't getting any younger and, as sad as it may be to think about, he won't be around forever and this franchise is his baby. It would seem somewhat blasphemous to make this alleged final installment without him on board. We'll have to see if it pans out, but there appears to be hope for one final go-round with Riggs and Murtagh. For more with Donner, you can check out the latest episode of Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast.