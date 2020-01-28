Lethal Weapon 5 is still happening and original director Richard Donner, as well as stars Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, are set to return. The iconic buddy-cop franchise has been dormant for more than 20 years, with Lethal Weapon 4 hitting theaters back in 1998. There has been much discussion, but little movement, regarding another installment for some time. Now, producer Dan Lin has provided an update and things seem rather promising.

Dan Lin recently appeared as a guest during a roundtable discussion that featured several other top producers in Hollywood. At one point, the subject of Lethal Weapon 5 came up. Lin revealed that the plan is to still have Richard Donner come back, as well as the original cast. They're just trying to sort out the script. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We're trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. And Dick Donner's coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it's just amazing. The story is very personal to him. Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it's about the script."

When last we heard, officially anyway, Danny Glover, who turns 90 this year, was speaking on an episode of Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast and promised that the sequel was on the way. Donner, who directed all four previous installments, hasn't helmed a movie since 2006's 16 Blocks. So having him come back would be quite a big deal. But, much like Roger Murtaugh, Donner may be getting too old for this s*** if the studio doesn't make it happen sooner rather than later.

Danny Glover has been working steadily in the years since Lethal Weapon 4, having recently appeared in Jumanji: The Next Level. Mel Gibson, meanwhile, has been making something of a muted comeback, which started with his directorial return Hacksaw Ridge. He's also appeared in movies such as last year's Dragged Across Concrete. Gibson was largely ousted from Hollywood following an anti-Semetic rant he made in the early 2000s that was highly-publicized. One of the wild cards here could be Joe Pesci, who first appeared as Leo Getz in the second installment. Pesci recently came out of retirement for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. Could he also be persuaded for one more ride with Riggs and Murtaugh by Donner?

Shane Black (The Predator, Iron Man 3) wrote the original Lethal Weapon, which went on to become a huge hit, ultimately spawning three sequels. It isn't clear at this time who is working on the screenplay, but one has to wonder if the studio would try to get Black involved in a meaningful way. The four movies have grossed a combined $952 million at the global box office, with each entry grossing more than its predecessor. A TV series based on the movies was produced by Fox and aired for three seasons. Be sure to check out the full conversation from The Hollywood Reporter YouTube channel.