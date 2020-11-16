There has been discussion regarding Lethal Weapon 5 for some time now. If Mel Gibson is to be believed, work is currently taking place on the proposed sequel, which would see original director Richard Donner returning to his post behind the camera. Additionally, Gibson would reunite with his co-star Danny Glover for one last go-around as Riggs and Murtaugh. Whether or not the movie ever actually gets made is another question entirely.

Mel Gibson is currently promoting his new movie Fatman. During a recent chat with Good Morning America, the actor was asked if Lethal Weapon 5 was still a possibility. Gibson didn't have much to say in the way of specifics but he did confirm that Richard Donner is indeed working on it as we speak. Here's what Gibson had to say.

"Absolutely. The man who was behind all of that, the man who brought it to the screen and gave it the goodies is working on it right now, Richard Donner. He's a legend."

Earlier this year, producer Dan Lin confirmed that the plan was to bring the entire original gang back together for the sequel. This is particularly significant as Richard Donner, who turned 90 this year, hasn't directed a movie since 2006's 16 Blocks. But he was behind the camera for all four previous movies and it seems he wants to return to finish what he started. The most recent entry in the franchise was 1998's Lethal Weapon 4. So it has been dormant for more than two decades. Though Fox did revive it as a TV show that ran for three seasons.

Plot details for the sequel remain firmly under wraps. It also remains unclear how close the project is to becoming a reality. The studio still needs to hand out the official green light and logistics need to be worked out. Given the state of the world, those logistics are more complicated than they otherwise would have been. There's also the matter of Mel Gibson.

The filmmaker has made a bit of a comeback in recent years but he is still dealing with the fallout from his famed anti-Semitic rant and highly-publicized DUI arrest in the early 2000s. Earlier this year, Winona Ryder reignited the issue, saying Gibson made comments that were insensitive to the LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities at a party she attended. For his part, Gibson said Ryder was lying about the alleged comments.

Across four entries, the Lethal Weapon movies have earned more than $950 million at the global box office. Given that, and Hollywood's current obsession with "everything old is new again," there may be reason to think that Lethal Weapon 5 could do well financially, if all of the pieces can come together. Though, for various reasons, that may be easier said than done. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. You can check out the full interview clip for yourself from the Good Morning America YouTube channel.