Shout! Studios has released a new trailer for Let's Scare Julie The movie, originally titled Let's Scare Julie to Death, focuses on a group of teen girls who set out to scare their new neighbor, which goes awry. Billed as "a suspenseful contemporary ghost story about how making the wrong choices can end with horrific results," the horror/thriller was filmed in real time on a single camera in one uninterrupted, continuous take. As we can see from the trailer, that has seemingly resulted in a tense experience that can be enjoyed this Halloween season.

We start off with a group of girls hanging out and having a good time. They are trying to console one of their friends who recently suffered a personal loss. We then get to the meat of the story, which revolves around a woman who lives in the neighborhood. The girls then decide it might be a good laugh to break into her house and give her a scare. Aside from the whole breaking the law bit, this proves to be a terrible idea. The trailer does a good job of keeping most of the movie's secrets intact. We don't get a great sense of how the real-time element will come into play as this is cut like a very traditional trailer. But again, the studio is probably trying to preserve that for the viewing experience.

This Shout Factory release was written and directed by Jud Cremata. Even though Cremata has been a prominent producer of TV, this marks his feature directorial debut. Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson (On My Block), Isabel May (Alexa & Katie), Odessa A'zion (Fam), Brooke Sorenson (Mr. Iglesias), Jessica Sarah Flaum (The Tale) and Dakota Baccelli (This is Us) star. Cremata also produced alongside Marc Wolloff, Eryl Cochran and Nick Sarkisov.

Let's Scare Julie centers on Emma, (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), who recently moved in with her cousin Taylor (Isabel May) following her father's untimely death. She becomes the victim of a prank hatched by Taylor's group of friends, Madison (Odessa A'zion), Jess (Brooke Sorenson) and Paige (Jessica Sarah Flaum). Hoping to up the stakes, the girls cook up a plan to scare Julie, a reclusive girl who lives across the street.

They have never seen her and know nothing about her. All they know is Julie is alone at her house, which is rumored to be haunted after a little boy disappeared many years ago. It starts off as a simple plan to have a good laugh but rapidly escalates as some of the girls don't make it back from Julie's house. Is it all just a set up for the girls to play an elaborate prank on Emma? Or are the dark rumors about the house across the street actually true? As more of them begin to disappear, including Emma's younger sister Lilly (Dakota Baccelli), the clock is ticking for her to figure it out.

Aside from the trailer, a new poster has been released, which we have also included for you to check out. Let's Scare Julie premieres in Home Theaters, digital and On Demand on October 2 from Shout! Studios official website. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.