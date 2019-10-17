Will we ever see Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor again in the DCEU? That is a difficult question to answer at this time. Though he doubts it will happen, the actor is, indeed, very interested in returning as Superman's arch-nemesis down the line, should the opportunity present itself.

Jesse Eisenberg is currently revisiting another character from his past, Columbus, in Zombieland: Double Tap, which arrives in theaters this weekend. The movie in question is a sequel that took a full decade to make. So it's a true example of never say never. I recently had the chance to speak with Eisenberg and, during our chat, I had the chance to ask him about his personal desire to reprise the role of Lex Luthor and whether or not that's something he's interested in. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Oh, 1000 percent. Which is not even... that's ten pies. Ten full pies. Yeah, of course. Yeah. I loved it so much. I mean I was the shyest kid in the world. To get to play a mean character with flamboyance like that is exhilarating. I probably won't do another. I don't know if they're making another one where I would be in it. But no, I loved it. It was great. I'm so happy I got to do it. Ever."

Audiences will be familiar with Jess Eisenberg's take on the villain from Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. This was not at all the bald-headed, stone-faced, hard-boiled version we had seen in the past. Instead, as Eisenberg put it, he was flamboyant and chaotic. The characterization was divisive. Though, the future looked potentially very bright for fanboys and fangirls around the world.

Those who caught the post-credit scene in Justice League saw a very different version of Eisenberg's Lex Luthor. Bald, Sophisticated and on a path of revenge. The scene features Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke and it seemed Luthor was putting together the Legion of Doom or the Injustice League. Either way, he was suggesting the assembly of a team of supervillains to take on DC's superheroes. Unfortunately, given the divided response and lackluster box office to Justice League, this plot thread may never be pulled again. Set up for a grand payoff that likely won't come, as the strategy at DC Films has changed dramatically over the past couple of years.

Zack Snyder is no longer in charge of the DC Films universe. Since Justice League, Warner Bros. has put together a string of hits including Aquaman, Shazam and Joker, with Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 on the horizon. The status of Henry Cavill as Superman remains in doubt, which could cast even further doubt on Jesse Eisenberg's return as Lex Luthor. Still, the actor is more than happy to take the call, assuming it ever comes in. Your move, Warner Bros. In the meantime, Zombieland: Double Tap arrives in theaters this weekend from Sony Pictures.