Out LGBTQ characters are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. The MCU has done a lot of amazing things over the years, but they're not always first when it comes to major milestones. That said, when they do get around to such things, they tend to make a big splash. Black Panther wasn't the first ever black superhero movie, but it wound up being a legitimate cultural phenomenon, for example. They've been late to the game in terms of LGBTQ representation, but that's set to change in the near future.

Kevin Feige was recently taking part in interviews in honor of Ant-Man and the Wasp arriving in theaters next month. The man in charge of the MCU was asked point blank about LGBTQ characters; when are we getting such characters and is that in the works? Feige simply said "yes." When pressed for clarification as to whether or not that's going to be a character we've already seen or a new character, Feige said "both." He went on to clarify his point.

"Both ones you've seen and ones you haven't seen."

So there you have it, Marvel fans. Those statements make it clear that there is at least one LGTBTQ character in the MCU who just hasn't been out on screen yet and at least one coming down the pipeline. Gay, bi and lesbian characters have been a part of Marvel Comics for a long time, so why not represent that on the big screen? Disney owns Marvel and the Mouse House is hesitant to feature anything even remotely controversial in their blockbusters. But times are changing and it's high time this is addressed head-on in the MCU.

Thor: Ragnarok was supposed to feature Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie as bisexual. Thompson and director Taika Waititi have said as much and the actress played the role as such. However, it wasn't made clear on screen even though the original intention was to showcase that element of her character. Black Panther was also originally going to feature an LGBTQ relationship, but that also wound up on the cutting room floor. Point being, this is something Marvel has flirted with in the past but hasn't actually pulled the trigger on just yet. That's going to change.

While it isn't clear when exactly this is going to change, it's happening. It's likely Valkyrie is one of the characters we've met already who is LGBTQ, but who might the new character be and when will we see him or her? Spider-Man: Far From Home and Captain Marvel both seem like possible options. Beyond that much of Marvel's Phase 4 slate hasn't yet been determined. Even if they're a little late it sounds like Marvel is working toward better representation in the MCU, which also includes more female-fronted movies and including more people of color in prominent roles. This news comes to us courtesy of The Playlist.