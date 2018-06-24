Actor Liam Neeson attended the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Wednesday evening to watch a performance of The Iceman Cometh, which stars Denzel Washington. Being a famous actor, Neeson was given excellent seats to catch the show, but realized that his 6-foot-4 tall body may have obstructed the view of people sitting behind him. So, he decided to get up and switch seats with a couple who were sitting further back. Neeson went from the front of the house back into the cheap seats so that others could enjoy Denzel Washington on Broadway.

The Irish actor isn't known as the most favorite dad in Ireland for no reason. In a recent poll, Liam Neeson took number one as "Favorite Dad," beating out former President Barack Obama, Irish President Michael D Higgins, rugby star Johnny Sexton, and The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy. On the other side of the spectrum, Donald Trump and Colin McGregor battled it out for worst on the list. Neeson's latest selfless act will probably see him take another year as the "Favorite Dad" in Ireland.

Liam Neeson has said in the past that he is a big believer in acts of kindness, "no matter how small," and the actor seems to practice what he preaches. In other Neeson news, he's reportedly joined the cast of the Men in Black sequel as an unnamed character who is the head of the U.K. division of the MiB. Neeson will be playing the high-status character in the movie, and will work alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Production is assumed to begin this summer, so hopefully more information about his character will be revealed soon.

Star Wars fans have been wondering about the kindhearted actor's possible return to the franchise as well. Neeson famously played Qui-Gon Jinn in The Phantom Menace and died at the hands of Darth Maul. Neeson says that he hasn't been approached about returning, but adds that he would be open to it, if the offer is extended. His performance, along with Samuel L. Jackson and Ewan McGregor's were seen as the high points of the prequel trilogy, so it would be cool to see a small cameo, even if it's a voice, represented in the Star Wars 9.

Liam Neeson has appeared in numerous movies over his long career and is most recognized for his work in the recent Taken franchise as well as Schindler's List, which he was nominated for an Academy Award for, and Batman Begins. He is also well known for the aforementioned Star Wars prequels. He was last seen in The Commuter and will be in the upcoming Widows, which hits theaters on November 16th of this year. For now, it's cool to know that Liam Neeson goes out of his way to be a good human, even if that means taking a step into the cheap seats. Read more about Neeson's selfless act from Page 6.