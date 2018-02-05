Melissa McCarthy stopped by the Ellen Show to unveil the first trailer for her new comedy Life of the Party and it looks very much like what you've come to expect from the actress, who is no stranger for getting the big laughs. The poster for Life of the Party was released over the weekend along with an announcement that the trailer would drop today, and fans have been anxiously waiting ever since. McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone directing the movie from a script that they collaborated on.

The trailer for Life of the Party begins with Melissa McCarthy's mom Deanna taking a bunch of her ex-husband's belongings and lighting them on fire in the middle of the front yard. While on the Ellen Show, McCarthy revealed that her characte is newly single after her husband leaves her, when they return from bringing their daughter to college. The divorce blindsides here, and she decides to go back to college since she never got her degree. Deanna ends up at the same college as her daughter and even in some of the same classes.

Deanna takes to college right away and becomes fully immersed into the world of frat parties and college boys. Melissa McCarthy calls Life of the Party sweet and hopeful while also saying that she likes the idea of it not being too late to go back and finish college. From the trailer it looks exactly like what McCarthy is describing and we all know that it will have a sweet bow tied on at the end of the movie with some gross-out humor along the way.

Life of the Party, which looks like a rip-off of Back to School, also stars Gillian Jacobs (Community), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Matt Walsh (Veep), Molly Gordon (Animal Kingdom), with Stephen Root (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook), as well as Jessie Ennis (Better Call Saul), Adria Arjona (True Detective), Debby Ryan (Jessie) and Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley). Maya Rudolph plays Melissa McCarthy's Deanna character's best friend in the movie while Molly Gordon plays her daughter, Maddie. One look at the cast reveals that there will be some laughs to be had.

Life of the Party is sure to be an early summer hit, placed right in the middle of the giant superhero rush that includes Infinity War, Deadpool 2, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. In addition to writing and directing Life of the Party, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone also produced the movie through their production company On the Day. Chris Henchy also produced the movie along with Toby Emmerich, Richard Brener, Michael Disco, and David Siegel serving as executive producers. Life of the Party is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. and you can check out the hilarious trailer below, thanks to the Warner Bros. YouTube channel.