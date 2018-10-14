Eve the living doll is back and feistier than ever before in Life-Size 2, which will premiere on Freeform this Holiday season. Star Tyra Banks is returning to reprise her role from the 2000 original. To celebrate the upcoming debut, she shared the first poster and announced the official premiere date.

Sadly, her original co-star Lindsay Lohan is no where to be seen on the front of this poster, but more on that in a minute. Let's first bask in the glory of Tyra as she offers a first sneak peek at this unexpected but hugely anticipated sequel. It was first announced way back in April of this year, and serves as a direct follow up to the first fantasy adventure Life-Size.

Tyra Banks is executive producing this next installment, and she will remain in character as Eve, a doll that comes to life. This sequel was written by Sasha Rothchild. Meeting back up with Eve eight years later, the human toy has grown up. She is magically awakened to help another young woman learn to cope with the disappointments life hands out. Together, Eve and her new friend will learn to live and love again. And along the way, this life-size Barbie will get to experience the ups and downs of real life. Life-Size 2 is being called a 'fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie'.

Supermodel Tyra Banks announced the premiere date on her Instagram heading into the weekend. She also offered two different posters for the movie, which first shows the back side of Eve, and then pulls around to the front to see just how this living doll is living in 2018. Banks drops this on all her fans.

#LifeSize2 premieres December 2nd. Are you ready to shine brighter and farther?"

Tyra Banks had opened up about the sequel in September. And she was asked about her former co-star's return. Lindsay Lohan doesn't appear to be too busy as of late, even if she is launching a new MTV reality series and stealing refugee kids off the streets from their parents. Hopes were high that Lohan would agree to come back for Life-Size. And while she won't be taking a central role, or perhaps even be seen on screen at all, she is participating in this follow-up somehow, someway. Banks offers this.

""She has this new TV show on MTV about this club so she couldn't make it, which was sad. [Lindsay] will be in the movie in some kind of way. We'll see where that ends up."

Lohan will probably make a quick cameo, with Grown-ish star Francia Raisa stepping in to occupy the hole left by the Mean Girls star. Life-Size is really Tyra Banks' show, so who needs Lohan anyway? You can check out the two different Life-Size 2 posters direct from Tyra Banks' Instagram. They will make you feel the magic once again. And be sure to set your TIVOs for December 2. You don't want to miss one moment of Eve's triumphant return.