Those who have dreamed about owning their very own, very realistic lightsaber will have their prayers answered in the future. Disneyland and Walt Disney World are both set to open expansions set in a galaxy far, far away next year called Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. As part of the attraction, it appears as though the parks will be selling the most realistic lightsabers ever released on the market. The only thing they will be missing is the ability to actually cut Darth Maul in half.

This information comes from a new report detailing a patent recently filed by the Walt Disney Company. The patent is for a "Sword Device with Retractable, Internally Illuminated Blade." Based on the drawings included with the patent filing, which look suspiciously like a lightsaber hilt, it's quite clear what this is going to be used for. There are plenty of toy and replica lightsabers on the market currently, but this is going to be a cut above the rest and a must-have for hardcore Star Wars fans.

Toy lightsabers have improved a lot over the years, but the blades don't look overly realistic and they don't retract back into the hilt on their own like in the movies. There are very realistic-looking replica lightsabers out there as well, but those blades don't retract at all, which makes them far less practical for those who want to hook the hilt to their belt. In this case, Disney is designing a technologically advanced version that will work like a motorized tape measure. A button can be pressed to make the blade extend and a button can also be pressed to make the blade retract. The blade will also have LED lights affixed to it so that it will light up colorfully, be it blue, green, red or whatever color one desires.

Related: Marvel Cancels Star Wars Vader Comic After Firing Controversial Writer

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is going to offer fans an awful lot. There is going to be a Millennium Falcon Ride, new areas to explore, actual food and drinks inspired by the movies. We're going to be able to live inside that universe come next year. But being able to purchase a working lightsaber? That's something fans have been dreaming of for decades. Disney knows this and they're going to capitalize.

With that in mind, it appears as though these lightsabers won't be cheap. They're expected to be sold as collector's items, rather than toys for children. So expect the privilege of having an elegant weapon from a more civilized age to come with a hefty price tag. But Universal Studios has done will by selling realistic Harry Potter wands. Why can't Disney do the same with lightsabers? Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2019. Feel free to check out a couple of images from the patent filing below. This news was previously reported by Walt Disney World News Today.