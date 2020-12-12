Pixar recently announced a new Disney+ project, which is going to be a Buzz Lightyear animated movie starring Chris Evans in the lead role as the voice of Buzz Lightyear. While fans are excited to see what Evans does with the character, there is also some confusion regarding whether the film is going to be about the toy named Buzz that originally appeared in Toy Story, or the actual character the toy was based on. Evans took to Twitter to clear the air regarding the issue about Lightyear.

"And just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on".

The character of Buzz Lightyear is one of Pixar's most popular creations. Originally voiced by Tim Allen, Buzz made his first appearance as one of Andy's newest toys in 1995's Toy Story, who was convinced he was an actual space ranger. Brave, loyal, and equipped with a set of plastic wings and a laser, Buzz soon became a standout character, appearing in every fresh installment of Toy Story.

The character's popularity eventually led to a Buzz Lightyear of Star Command animated television series, this time with Patrick Warburton voicing Buzz. The series was based on the actual space ranger who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toyline, and that is the character that Evan's upcoming movie will provide the backstory for. Chris Evans revealed on Instagram just how dear the project is to him.

"Working with Pixar is a dream come true. I've been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning. My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was 'Buzz Lightyear'. I didn't know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling. I can say 2 things with absolute confidence...

"1. I didn't stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited. Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they're doing over there. This one is gonna special, and it doesn't step on a single thing. I can't even put my excitement into words. I smile every time I think about it. #LIGHTYEAR"

Of course, it is easy to see why Pixar felt Evans was the right guy to voice Buzz for a new generation. The actor already has a very successful relationship with Disney playing the role of the famously upright Captain America. The character of Buzz is cut from the same cloth, a man who believes in doing his duty, no matter what. Additionally, Evans has excellent comic timing that will stand him in good stead for the kind of humor that Pixar weaves into all their stories. Considering the upcoming film will be an origin story, you can be sure Disney intends to kickstart a whole new franchise for the iconic Space Ranger.

