Among a cavalcade of big news to emerge from Disney's Investor Day presentation this week was the revelation that Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in the animated Pixar movie Lightyear. A prequel movie that's apparently a part of the Toy Story universe, Lightyear will serve as an origin story for the real Buzz, the space cadet that inspired the popular toy based on his likeness. It was also revealed that Evans will be voicing Buzz rather than Tim Allen, who previously voiced the toy Buzz in all four Toy Story movies.

For many Toy Story fans, it's hard to accept anyone other than Allen playing Buzz Lightyear. One person compares it to potentially replacing James Earl Jones as the voice of Darth Vader, stressing just how synonymous Allen's voice has become with the role.

"Replacing Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear is almost as bad as replacing James Earl Jones' voice as Darth Vader. Change my mind," the fan writes. Another fan agrees by tweeting, "Without Tim Allen it isn't Buzz Lightyear, it's more like Buzz Mehhyear." "Read that Captain America is gonna play Buzz Lightyear in an origin story," another Toy Story fan writes online. "This is ridiculous and p*sses me off. We have a Buzz Lightyear already and his name is the same as it was in 1995...Tim Allen."

Meanwhile, some Twitter users theorize that Allen isn't a part of Lightyear because of his political beliefs, with one tweet reading, "How can @Disney make a Buzz Light-year movie and not bring you back?! I understand that you don't share the same political views as the libtards who run Disney, but you're Buzz Light-year! I will not be taking my kids to see it."

"Can't say I'm fond of Tim Allen as a person, I abhor his politics, but he is Buzz Lightyear. Disney should not have recast him," tweeted someone else. Noticing the fan backlash online, Evans personally hopped on Twitter to offer some clarification over his casting. "Just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on," Evans posted, insinuating that the "real" Buzz Lightyear didn't lend his actual voice to the toy line.

Even so, some fans are still adamant that Allen should be playing the "human Buzz Lightyear" as well, with one person tweeting, "Buzz Lightyear is supposed to be based on a person in this universe??? Was this a known fact? And why wouldn't the toy sound like the human it was based on? Why not just get Tim Allen to do this? Why is this so confusing?"

"This Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear thing doesn't make sense to me," another tweet reads. "Don't get me wrong, happy for him and all, but usually when a toy is based on a movie or show, they use the same voice as the original actor. Which means Tim Allen would have been the original Buzz as well."

In any case, Lightyear will be premiering in theaters with Evans in the lead role on June 17, 2022, as revealed at Disney's Investor Day event.

