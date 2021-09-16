Thanks to a rapidly deleted Tweet by a Pixar employee, it looks like we know when we will be seeing the first trailer for Lightyear, the Toy Story not-quite-a-prequel spin-off that is heading to cinemas next summer, and it isn't as long a wait as was expected. The tweet in question was posted by Daniel Gonzalez, who subsequently deleted the post but not before plenty of screenshots had been taken, and it suggests that the first trailer for Lightyear will be seen in theaters this November ahead of Disney's new animation Encanto. While it is not concrete information, coming from a Pixar employee is about as close as you can get.

The movie was originally announced in 2020, and while it does not sit directly in the Toy Story world, it is a prequel of sorts, telling the story of where the inspiration for the toy Buzz Lightyear originated from. This in-universe angle is what has seen the voice of Buzz Lightyear change from Tim Allen, who has voiced the character since the original Toy Story in 1995, through three sequels and numerous shorts, to Avengers star Chris Evans. At the Disney Investor Day announcement, Pixar's Pete Docter explained, "At first glance you might think, 'Well, this is a Toy Story film. Well, not so fast. See, back when we created the very first Toy Story, we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic, blockbuster film. Well, all these years later we decided it's time to make that film."

For those who have followed the Toy Story franchise closely, this is not the first solo story of Buzz, with Buzz Lightyear of Star Command having run for 65 episodes and even had a straight to DVD prequel movie made which were all well received in their own right but were never really acknowledged as being entirely part of the Toy Story canon. This means that the new movie could go a number of ways without stepping on the toes of what came previously, but it was pointed out pretty early on that Buzz's voice is different in this movie because he is not the toy but the real Buzz Lightyear.

While there has been a lot of complaints already about the change in vocal personnel, Evans was thrilled to be taking on the role when he confirmed the news via Twitter last year. He said, "I don't even have the words....And just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

It is always a hard act to follow when you are taking over a role that is well established by another actor, even when there is a viable reason why the change has been made. The first trailer will give many fans a chance to hear and see the new Buzz Lightyear character in action and start to form their opinions known well in advance of the movie arriving in cinemas next year.