The first trailer for one of Pixar's more surprising projects, Lightyear teases the beloved animation studio's upcoming adventure into outer space. Get ready to go to infinity and beyond, as the first footage from Lightyear gives us a glimpse at the origin story of the iconic Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar's, set to launch into theaters in Summer 2022.

Lightyear looks every bit the classic sci-fi action-adventure, as Pixar presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear-the hero who inspired the toy-introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans, and showing audiences the real-life adventures that spawned the Toy Story character. While the trailer keeps a lot of details close to the chest, Lightyear certainly looks like the sort of delightfully vintage space adventure, containing all of the endearing elements that Pixar do so very well.

"At first glance you might think, 'Well, this is a Toy Story film. Well, not so fast," Pete Doctor, Pixar's Chief Creative Officer clarified during Disney's annual investor day presentation in December last year. "See, back when we created the very first Toy Story, we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic, blockbuster film. Well, all these years later we decided it's time to make that film." He went on to describe Lightyear as a "science-fiction adventure film unlike anything we've done before."

Directed by Angus MacLane, who has worked on every theatrical Pixar release since A Bug's Life, and produced by Galyn Susman, Lightyear makes the controversial decision to move away from using Tim Allen's voice for the title character, with Lightyear's Buzz Lightyear instead speaking with the dulcet tones of Marvel star and Captain America himself, Chris Evans. While the trailer only gives the smallest hint of Evans' voice emanating from the giant chinned face of Buzz, the actor has previously declared his love for the character, and the honor of joining this particular Pixar project.

"Working with Pixar is a dream come true," Chris Evans said back in December 2020. "I've been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning. My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was 'Buzz Lightyear'. I didn't know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling."

The Avengers: Endgame star went on to provide some clarity as to why he would be voicing the character rather than Allen, assuring Toy Story fans that it will not stomp on the legacy of the treasured franchise. "I can say 2 things with absolute confidence... "1. I didn't stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited. Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they're doing over there. This one is gonna special, and it doesn't step on a single thing. I can't even put my excitement into words. I smile every time I think about it." Lightyear is due to be released on June 17, 2022.