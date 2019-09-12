Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Like a Boss. This female-led comedy is driven by a solid ensemble that includes Tiffany Haddish (Girl's Trip), Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids) and Salma Hayek (The Hitman's Bodyguard). Based on this first trailer, it's going to be an ugly war between several fierce women and we're going to get to watch the hilarious results unfold. That is, if the full movie can keep up at the same pace as this initial footage, which is surprisingly delightful.

The trailer sees Rose Byrne and Tiffany Hadish as a pair of best friends who are trying to break into the beauty world with their own store. Unfortunately, as we see, they're heavily in debut and in over their heads. Then Salma Hayek comes in as a seasoned veteran of the industry to save the day, presenting herself as a friend, before things get ugly. It then turns into a battle between both sides that results in quite a few funny gags. The chemistry really seems to be there with the three leading ladies. It all works in the way one would expect a mainstream R-rated comedy should these days.

Miguel Arteta is in the director's chair for this one. He's previously helmed movies such as Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day and Beatriz at Dinner, which also starred Salma Hayek and was met with widespread acclaim, even though it sort of flew under the radar in 2017. Arteta has also directed a ton of popular TV, working on shows like The Office, Six Feet Under, New Girl and Succession. The script was penned by relative newcomers Sam Pitman Adam Cole-Kelly.

Like A Boss centers on best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne). They are living their best lives, having started their own cosmetics company, which they managed to build from the ground up. Sadly, they've accumulated a crippling amount of debt, but the prospect of a life-saving buyout from notorious cosmetics industry titan Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) becomes far too tempting to pass up. This puts the duo's lifelong friendship in jeopardy and the beauty business is about to get ugly.

In addition to the trailer, the studio has also released a new poster, which we've also included below for you to check out. The cast also includes Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni. Like A Boss is set to hit theaters on January 10. It used to be that January was considered a dumping ground for studios, but as the rest of the year has become more competitive, that's not necessarily the case anymore, so this certainly shouldn't be written off over what might have been seen as an iffy release date in the past. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel for yourself.