Kino Lorber has debuted the exciting first trailer for the psychedelic horror thriller Like Me, in theaters January 26. An impressive first feature from Robert Mockler, Like Me stars Addison Timlin in a mesmerizing breakthrough performance. Indie horror maven Larry Fessenden co-stars and produces. The cast is rounded out by Ian Nelson, Larry Fessenden, and Jeremy Gardner.

A reckless loner (Addison Timlin) sets out on a crime spree that she broadcasts on social media. After releasing a video of herself robbing a convenience store, she amasses a huge following. While traveling along the coast, she encounters a drifter, an Internet troll, and a paint huffing outsider who are all pulled into her circle of chaos, junk food, and drugs. Robert Mockler's visually arresting debut feature takes the viewer into a world of fabricated personalities and offers a thought-provoking portrait of isolation in our increasingly digital world.

Addison began her career with the 2000/2001 National Tour of Annie. She performed every orphan role before taking over the role of Annie when she was just 9 years old. Her love of stage continued to several productions of Annie including Papermill Playhouse and the Theater of The Stars Tour alongside Conrad John Schuck before going on to Broadway as Baby Louise in Gypsy with Bernadette Peters.

Addison was also seen in the short film Isabel Fish directed by Lara Zizic for the Columbia Film Festival. She later made her feature film debut in the 2005 Clive Owen thriller Derailed. She would go onto appear in the TV series 3 lbs. opposite Stanley Tucci, with turns in Cashmere Mafia and Law and Order. Her biggest role would come in 2011, starring as Sasha Bingham in Showtime's hit series Californication. She also starred in the 2013 series Zero Hour, and the 2017 series StartUp.

Like Me will be Addison Timlin's first lead role in a major motion picture. She also recently wrapped shooting on When I'm a Moth, An "un-biopic" of the young Hilary Rodham set in 1969, during the unverifiable weeks her autobiography has her working at an Alaskan salmon cannery. A parable about America, political narratives, and the absence of free will, Timlin stars as the young Hilary in the movie.

Timlin also recently wrapped on the sci-fi thriller Love Thy Keepers, which is about an idealistic attractive young couple who acquire a stunning, life-like robot for guilt free help, but as the three grow closer, their perception of humanity will be altered forever. These next few movies will surely get a big boost from Timlin's appearance in Like Me, which is posed to make Addison into a star.

You can take your first look at Like Me in the video below, which comes directly from Kino Lorber. It's a strikingly dark and atmospheric horror exercise in what has become of the social media landscape.