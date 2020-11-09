Michael J. Fox warns Lil Nas X about time traveling to 2020 in a new music video. Fox is back as Marty McFly from Back to the Future Part III, though there is a new twist with the "Old Town Road" singer's upcoming video for "Holiday." The trailer finds Lil Nas X going back to the Old West and becoming Santa Claus as he prepares to take off on his rocket sleigh. In a nod to Back to the Future, Fox warns a time traveling Lil Nas X to stay clear of our current year. "Just don't go to 2020," Fox says.

2020 has not been a great year, but there have been some bright spots if you think about it for a few moments. For one, getting to see Michael J. Fox back as Marty McFly is always a good thing, even if it's not for Back to the Future 4. Fox, along with his Back to The Future castmates, reunited virtually over the summer with Josh Gad and shared stories about working on the iconic movies and what the future holds. For now, a Lil Nas X Christmas music video will have to do.

It's not clear if Michael J. Fox has a bigger role in the "Holiday" music video, but we'll find out on November 13th when the full music video is released. It's been two years since Lil Nas X released "Old Town Road," and music fans have been wondering about his next step for quite a while now. The country rap song went on to become a massive worldwide success back in 2018, selling over 18 million copies across the globe.

"Country Road" was given a second boost when Lil Nas X collaborated with Billy Ray Cyrus for a remix, which went on to chart on the country and hip hop charts simultaneously. When a debut single does as well as Lil Nas X did, the world will be waiting to see how the second release does, though this is a bit different since it is a holiday track and not a traditional single. Plus, there's a lot of people already hyped to see the new video since the musician was able to get Michael J. Fox on board.

As for Michael J. Fox, he has just released his latest memoir No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality, which is the fourth book he has written. It is a process that he really enjoys. In a new interview, Fox described what first attracted him to writing the book. "My guitar playing is no good. My sketching is no good anymore, my dancing never was good, and acting is getting tougher to do. So it's down to writing. Luckily, I really enjoy it." He elaborated on why acting has gotten tougher for him over the years. "My short-term memory is shot," Fox said. "And I had some extreme situations where the last couple of jobs I did were actually really word-heavy parts. I struggled during both of them." Whatever the case may be, Fox certainly looks happy to be a part of the "Holiday" video. You can check out the video trailer above, thanks to the official Lil Nas X YouTube channel.