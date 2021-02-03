Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is getting blasted on social media by Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for implanting a diamond into his forehead. The rapper admitted that he has been paying for the $24 million pink diamond since 2017, though he did not mention how much it was to have installed into his flesh. It's a pretty weird flex and some MCU fans are worried that someone will pretend to be Thanos and rip it right from his head, just like the Soul Stone from Vision in Infinity War.

Lil Uzi Vert recording in the studio with his new $24m diamond implant 💎 pic.twitter.com/lLa4luZtXF — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) February 3, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert recently tweeted, "I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face." He then posted a video of himself in the recording studio, which immediately drew comparisons to Vision from the MCU. In case someone does try and snatch it, or if it falls in the toilet, the rapper has it covered. "If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha... And yes I do have insurance."

MTK tweeted, "Dude really went from Lil Uzi Vert to Lil Uzi Vision," which pretty much sums up most of the reactions to the dramatic new look. There are a lot of Vision jokes going around, with more than one MCU fan asking if the rapper has ever seen how Infinity War ends. For comic book fans, it's hard to see anything else except for Paul Bettany's take on Vision. For others, it's just a really odd fashion statement.

WandaVision is all over everywhere at the moment, so one has to wonder if anybody in Lil Uzi Vert's crew brought it up to him. It's unclear if the rapper went with the microdermal or transdermal implant. The transdermal is more invasive, though it would more than likely be a lot safer for keeping a $24 million pink diamond from falling out. Microdermal is less invasive and heals much like a regular piercing from anywhere else on the body, but the pink diamond might not be as secure.

Lil Uzi Vert is doing his own thing, though it really looks like a massive Vision cosplay. Only time will tell if the rapper ends up regretting such a big and expensive diamond on his forehead, but the odds seem to be that he just might. Regardless, people on social media are having a lot of fun with the news, with some making some original memes and drawings. You can check out the $24 million pink diamond on Lil Uzi Vert's forehead above, thanks to the Strapped Hip Hop News Twitter account, and then see some reactions below.

