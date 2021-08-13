Riverdale star Lili Reinhart took to Instagram yesterday to share a story and her new bikini, joking, "Yes to Shrek-colored bikinis." The fans agreed. She has been crusading her body positivity message on social media and in many interviews given. She isn't concerned with how she looks, but how she feels.

Recently Lili Reinhart spoke about her inspiration to good health. "I wanted to feel really strong, physically strong," the actor said. And she has Wonder Woman herself to thank for it. "I was inspired by Gal Gadot," she admitted. "I was like, I want to be like you. I want to be strong so, you know, I didn't feel like, 'Oh I needed to be skinny or thin. It totally wasn't like that. I have a really bad diet. I really love junk food and soda so I have to live an active lifestyle in order to keep eating the way I want to eat. I have to keep my heart healthy, so that's the goal."

"It's hard because I've totally been on the receiving end of the mirror and thinking that's not what I want to look like," the star, who previously shared that she suffered from body dysmorphia. "But if you're doing things that make you happy and you think you are treating your body well by nourishing it with good food and exercise then you should just accept yourself." She added, "I guess I would say if you're living a life that makes you feel good, then I think that really helps you accept whatever you body looks like at whatever time."

She's also recently written her first book. Last fall, she published her first book of poetry, 'Swimming Lessons.' The poems, some of them only a few lines, tackle Reinhart's experiences with love, friendship, anxiety and trying to make her way in the world.

"I'm not a masterful poet by any means," says Reinhart, who adds that sharing 'Swimming Lessons' with her fans was both "vulnerable" and "experimental." "I'm still not 100 percent confident in who I am as a writer. People tell me they really relate to the poetry, and that's all I could ask for."

Along her path to wellness she has also started practicing reiki, a kind of energy healing. "It's about channeling your intuition, your third eye and your powers," says Reinhart, who is now able to perform reiki both long-distance and in person. "It's about clearing the energy that gets stuck in your body."

Reinhart has been met with skepticism, and says, "I'm not here to convince the nonbelievers about it." She explains. "If you go into it skeptically, it's probably not going to work. But it's a beautiful healing experience, and you're inherently doing healing on yourself." Through the pandemic she has began studying many practices while shooting Riverdale in Vancouver. You can catch the next episode of Riverdale, Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge, Wednesday August 18.