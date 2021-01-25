Actress Lili Reinhart has revealed that an unidentified person posed as her in two recent interviews. The Riverdale actress was alerted to the situation when she saw that Seventeen Magazine was running a new interview with her up on their site, which then led to the discovery of a second interview with the Daily Express. Both interviews have since been taken down, though they were about Riverdale season 5.

Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that someone had impersonated her in the Seventeen interview. She said, "For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with Seventeen." She went on to say, "Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it." As of this writing, it is still unclear who pretended to be the actress for the interview.

Seventeen quickly addressed the weird Lili Reinhart situation. They tweeted, "Today, we briefly published a story with information we were lead to believe was from Lili Reinhart," who appeared in the movie Chemical Hearts, which was released last summer during the pandemic. "However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the Riverdale star." The publication went on to say, "We want to sincerely apologize to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation." As it turns out, the person responsible also impersonated Reinhart's publicist, which is more than likely how the interviews were conducted.

Seventeen took down the story as soon as they learned of the mistake. "We take full responsibility and will be internally reviewing our editorial and fact-checking processes to ensure something like this does not happen again," said the publication in their statement. Lucas-Hill Paul conducted an interview with whom he believed to be Lili Reinhart, who gained a lot of attention for her role in the J-Lo stripper movie Hustlers, for the Daily Express. He had this to say about the incident.

"It's been brought to my attention that the interview I shared with Lili Reinhart was fake, and someone has been impersonating Lili and her publicist. Obviously, I'm embarrassed and quite disturbed, and sincerely apologize to anyone who was misled by the article."

Lucas-Hill Paul discovered that he was dealing with an imposter late at night, so it took the team a little while to take the interview down. He assured readers, "I will do my best to ensure the matter is resolved as soon as possible, though." Paul went on to apologize for running the fake interview on the site and apologized to Lili Reinhart too.

Readers were quick to point out that it was not the writer's fault, since someone went out of their way to impersonate both Hustlers breakout star Lili Reinhart and her publicist. As for whether or not the actress is taking legal action, that is unclear at the moment. For the time being, it might be best if potential publications do some extra vetting to make sure it's actually Reinhart that they're interviewing. The official Seventeen Twitter account was the first to announce that they had been duped. Lili Reinhart's Instagram Story has since expired, but you can see a screenshot above.

