Disney is officially working on a live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. The Mouse House has had a great deal of success revisiting their animated classics and updating them for modern audiences in live-action form. Now, as they've been making their way through their catalog, it's finally come time to give the 2002 fan-favorite an update.

Producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who are currently producing the upcoming Disney live-action Aladdin remake, which is being directed by Guy Ritchie, are overseeing the project for Disney. Up-and-coming screenwriter Mike Van Waes has been tapped to pen the screenplay, which makes for an interesting choice. Waes also penned The Crooked Man, a spin-off set within The Conjuring universe based on the creepy character introduced in The Conjuring 2. He's also penned Not in Kansas, a horror-themed take on The Wizard of Oz for New Line. Waes doesn't have much in the way of already produced work that moviegoers would be familiar with.

Lilo & Stitch was originally released in 2002 during something of a low-period for Disney Animation. The movie tells the tale of a young girl's encounter with an extraterrestrial, who is wanted by others in the galaxy. Lilo, a lonely Hawaiian girl, adopts the alien, thinking it's an ugly dog. The animated feature displays parallels with Steven Spielberg's E.T. and has become something of a favorite for those who grew up with the movie and was a modest box office success at the time, bringing in $273 million worldwide, working from an $80 million budget. It also spawned several direct to home video sequels, such as Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch, Stitch! The Movie and Leroy & Stitch.

According to a new report, the Lilo & Stitch remake will be a CGI/live-action hybrid. Disney implemented this incredibly well in The Jungle Book and if they can make Stitch look as good as the animals in that movie, it could win over moviegoers pretty quickly. At the present time, it isn't clear if the studio intends to release the movie theatrically, as has been the case with their previous live-action remakes, or if it is intended as original content for their upcoming streaming service, which is set to launch late next year. Disney is already working on a similar remake of Lady and the Tramp, which will debut on the streaming service. So that certainly wouldn't be out of the question.

As of right now, there is no director attached to the Lilo & Stitch remake. This follows in the footstep of other such successful remakes like Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast. The studio also has remakes of Dumbo, The Lion King and Mulan coming down the pipeline. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the project are made available. This news originated with The Hollywood Reporter.