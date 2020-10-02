When Lin Shaye calls, you answer. The actress is a Hollywood legend and true horror icon. She once again brings the scares this weekend in the new thriller The Call, which pairs her with another genre favorite in Saw star Tobin Bell. Together, they are the couple from Hell as they set out to terrorize a group of high school friends who aren't quite as innocent as they look.

We recently caught up with Lin Shaye from her home to celebrate the release of The Call, which is playing exclusively in select theaters and Drive-Ins across the country. It's a chilling tale of revenge and the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season as we head into October.

From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this chilling thriller from the fall of 1987. After a tragic accident, a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become reality as they enter the realm of The Call. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds. Stay Alive.

With Awards season upon us, we tease Lin Shaye about being the only contender for Best Actress while looking at the possibility of The Call becoming the next big horror franchise. Shaye plays Edith Cranston, who lures four unsuspecting teens into a death trap with the promise of money. Is she innocent? Or a true monster? Lin offers her take on becoming the next great boogeymonster and a whole lot more in her exclusive chat with Paulington James Christensen III.