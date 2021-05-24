After skyrocketing to fame at the age of 11 in Disney's reboot of The Parent Trap, Lindsay Lohan has been somewhat withdrawn from acting in recent years following her highly publicized personal issues over the last decade. Now she is returning to leading lady status in a currently untitled festive Netflix rom-com that hopes to follow in their previous seasonal successes such as The Christmas Chronicles, The Princess Switch and Jingle Jangle.

Lohan will play "a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" who finds herself suffering amnesia following a skiing accident. Throw in a "handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter", and the obvious Christmas time setting, and we have the kind of run of the mill, schmaltzy fare that always does well year after year. While the "snobby amnesiac learns moral lessons from regular guy/girl" storyline has been used time and time again, this one is likely to gain a boost for being the Mean Girls actress' first lead in a movie since the 2019 werewolf thriller Among the Shadows, which was actually shot back in 2015.

Lohan was once one of Disney's golden girls, appearing in numerous movies such as Freaky Friday, which was one of the films that positioned her as a rising star among the Hollywood A-List. But years of being the subject of paparazzi scrutiny and providing front page headlines for the wrong reasons with personal problems, her reliability and appeal soon began to decline. During the 2010s, she massively scaled back on her public appearances and movie roles and left the US to live in Europe and Dubai away from the constant attention. She appeared in Paul Schrader's movie The Canyons in 2013 and had a recurring role in British comedy series Sick Note in 2018, as well as two appearances in 2019 in Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club for MTV and in the Australian run of popular guess-who reality show The Masked Singer. Her most recent movie is Among the Shadows, released in spring 2019 in the States. That movie follows a private investigator who must unravel the murder of her uncle while keeping the secret that she is a descendant from a line of werewolves.

By the end of 2019, and just prior to the arrival of the Covid 19 pandemic that halted so many plans for those in the entertainment industry, Lohan appeared on CNN's New Year's Eve Show and announced that she was planning to return to the US to kickstart her career, stating to the show's hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she would be, "taking back the life that I worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys."

There are no further details currently available around other cast members, but the movie will be directed by Janeed Damian, who helmed A Christmas Waltz for Hallmark, and is being produced by Brad Krevoy of MPCA and Michael Damian of Riviera Films. MPCA is no stranger to festive movies, being behind other Netflix holiday releases A Christmas Prince and Operation Christmas Drop as well as the upcoming A Castle For Christmas. All in all, it would suggest that Netflix have assembled a team that is guaranteed to deliver another hit, but with filming not due to start until November, it is likely that we will see this movie drop out of season, sometime in 2022. This article originated at Variety.