Lindsay Lohan livestreamed herself trying to take the children of a supposed Syrian refugee family and accused them of "trafficking," which resulted in the actress getting hit in the face. It's not clear if the family is Syrian, but Lohan claims that they are in her video, which has since been deleted. The whole thing starts when the actress notices the family trying to sleep on the street and invites them to her hotel to "watch movies on a TV or computer," before trying to take the children with her. Lohan explains in the video.

"Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met. They're a Syrian refugee family that I'm really worried about. They really need help."

It seems that Lindsay Lohan's heart was in the right place at the start of the stream, but she then unfortunately adopts a fake accent, trying to take the kids and the mother, and then just the kids, getting more angry as the family turns her down. The actress can be heard saying words that sound like they're made up, which further creates confusion. The kids smile at first, but then it becomes evident that something weird is going down. Lohan says this.

"Thirty seconds - run. You shouldn't be sleeping on the floor. You're a good little boy, and this is not fair. You should not have them on the floor. You're a hardworking woman. If someone's offering them a home or a bed, which is me at this moment, give it to them. I'm a good person."

Lohan was reportedly in Moscow while filming the family, though recent geotags imply that she's in Paris, according to social media. As Lohan gets louder and saying things that can't be understood, the family gets up to leave and get away from her. It's then that Lohan steps up her heroic efforts to save the family. The actress can be heard saying this.

"Look what's happening. They're trafficking children... I won't leave until I take you. Now I know who you are. Don't f*ck with me. You're ruining Arabic culture by doing this. You're taking these children, they want to go. I'm with you, I'm with you. Boys, don't worry. The whole world is seeing this right now. I will walk forever. I will stay with you, don't worry. Is he your son? From Pakistan? Don't f*ck with Pakistan."

As Lindsay Lohan continues to follow the family, the mother reportedly hits the actress in the face. All we can see is the camera get jolted, falling to the ground and then a stunned Lohan pops up on the screen, crying. She maintains that she was trying to help though her tears, before adding, "I'm just, like, so scared."

Some of Lindsay Lohan's fans are praising her for her attempt to help the family, while others are appalled, accusing her of trying to kidnap children. Lohan's representatives have yet to respond to the live stream, which was swiftly taken down in the early hours of the morning. However, nothing really ever leaves the internet, so you can watch the video in full below, thanks to TMZ.