Lindsay Lohan, the Mean Girls star whose career has taken a pretty serious wrong turn in the last several years, has been bitten by a snake. The 31-year-old actress shared the news very casually via a post to her Instagram, as though it's not a big deal at all. Not only that, but she went so far as to say that the snake bite, which she got while visiting Thailand, is actually good luck. This comes after she defended serial sex crimes offender Harvey Weinstein in the press. Coincidence?

The actress is currently visiting Phuket, Thailand and, while on a hike during her vacation, a snake bit her. She didn't reveal what kind of snake bit her or if she's received any kind of actual medical treatment for the bite, but Lindsay Lohan says she's ok and even showed off the bite in the video. Her "shaman," who sadly doesn't make an appearance in the video, is the one who told her that this snake bite is actually good luck. Here's what she had to say about it in the video.

"I love this it's so beautiful, an amazing place, aside from my snake bite. I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day. The positive side of it is I'm OK. Happy New Year and God bless. My Shaman told me it was good luck and positive energy."

Even if the snake bite wasn't from a venomous snake and isn't all that serious, calling something like that good luck does seem to be a bit ill-advised. Then again, Lindsay Lohan has not exactly been a model for good decision making in recent years. Drug use, strange public displays and more have plagued her career, which was once very promising. The star of The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday hasn't had any truly noteworthy work in quite some time, as a result.

Hey, who knows? Maybe this snake bite really will be good luck and revive her career. Probably not, but Lindsay Lohan is managing to stay busy. In a recent post to Twitter, she revealed she's been hanging out with Ed Sheeran, who she's going to try and do some music with. Here's what she had to say in a recent interview with Extra.

"We are discussing doing more music ... I was just with Ed Sheeran in Dubai, I'm going to hunt him down and try. There's a script that I am working on, 'The Honeymoon,' which is a book I'm adapting into a film. I'm doing lipstick, fragrance."

Even if it's mostly her keeping herself busy, it sounds like Lindsay Lohan has a lot going on in 2018. Assuming that lucky snake bite doesn't get in the way. She's also talked about trying to get Mean Girls 2 going but, as it stands, she seems to really be the only one interested. You can check out the video of Lindsay Lohan talking about her snake bite, via Pop Crave, for yourself below.