Is The Lion King live-action remake leaving out one of the best songs from the original movie? We recently reported that Elton John is going to be teaming up with Beyonce to work on the movie's soundtrack, which is great news for fans since he's so tied to the original movie. However, based on his comments about the project, it sounds like one of the best songs from The Lion King won't be showing up in the remake. Unfortunately, if Elton John is to be believed, Be Prepared isn't going to be a part of this new movie's soundtrack.

During a recent interview, Elton John revealed that, not only is he working with Beyonce on a new song for the end credits of director Jon Favreau's upcoming reimagining of The Lion King, but that several of his songs from the original animated movie's soundtrack are going to be featured the live-action version. The problem is, when he listed off the four songs to be included, he omitted Be Prepared, which signifies, for whatever reason, Scar isn't going to be singing the beloved tune this time around. Here's what Elton John had to say about it.

"They need to have a new end credits song. There's going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original: Can You Feel The Love Tonight? Hakuna Matata, I Just Can't Wait To Be King and Circle of Life. And then there will be an end, closing song, and we've been speaking to Beyonce's people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook up something. That's going out in 2019 as well. And it will be great to work with her. So we will see."

It was pretty easy to get caught up in the fact that Beyonce, who is going to be voicing Nala in the new version of The Lion King, is going to be working with Elton John on a new song. But Be Prepared is clearly not mentioned here and the legendary singer/songwriter was pretty specific about the fact that four songs of his from the original movie are going to be used. Why not Be Prepared? That's surely going to disappoint a great many fans.

Jeremy Irons, who voices scar in the original version of The Lion King, sings Be Prepared when revealing his plan to kill Mufasa. It's not only a great sequence, but truly an outstanding song and one that fans of the original are very fond of. Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) is providing the voice for Scar this time around. Can he not sing? Are they going to write him a new song to sing? Is scar just going to explain his plan to the hyenas with plainly spoken words?

Save for this glaring omission from the soundtrack, virtually everything about The Lion King live-action remake sounds great so far. Jon Favreau has lined up a stellar cast and, given what he managed to do with The Jungle Book, this movie should look incredible. Elton John even teased in his interview with The Sun that he's "a little bit of the opening of it, which is amazing." That lines up with what we heard coming out of D23 last year. The Lion King is set for release on July 19, 2019.