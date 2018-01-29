Childish Gambino took the stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards to perform his hit song "Terrified" to an enthusiastic crowd. Towards the end of the song, a boy took the stage to duet with Donald Glover, and tore the roof off of the building. The internet exploded trying to figure out who the boy was and now we finally know the answer. Fittingly, Donald Glover brought up 10-year old J.D. McCrary who is playing the younger version of Simba in Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King. Glover is playing the older Simba in the highly anticipated movie.

JD McCrary is best known from the Disney Channel's K.C. Undercover as well as Steve Harvey's NBC talent show Big Little Shots, but that's all about to change now. McCrary stunned the audience with his short performance with Childish Gambino at The Grammy Awards. The young singer took to the stage towards the end of the song and belted out some high notes that had everybody at home jumping on Google to figure out who this kid was.

Donald Glover is playing the older version of Simba in the new live-action remake of The Lion King while J.D. McCrary is playing the younger version of the character. James Earl Jones is reprising his role of Mufasa while Beyonce is playing Nala under the direction of Jon Favreau. The Lion King is one of Disney's most beloved movies in their catalog, so expectations are extremely high for the project. However, with the cast that has been assembled, it will undoubtedly be a huge success along with the reworking of the soundtrack.

Donald Glover's Childish Gambino won the Grammy Award for best R&B Song for his hit single "Redbone" off of his album Awaken My Love! The song was all over 2017 and was even included in Jordan Peele's Academy Award nominated Get Out. Glover has won a Grammy Award, Golden Globes, Emmys, and more leaving many to wonder if the multi-talented entertainer will go on to EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status, but it's not something that 34-year old Glover has been thinking about. Childish Gambino will release one last record before Donald Glover retires from the world of music.

The Lion King remake is set to hit theaters on July 19th, 2019 and is currently in production. Jon Favreau is using groundbreaking motion capture technology to try and tell the story in a new way, much like he did on the reimagining of The Jungle Book. While not much is known about the movie, we now know that J.D. McCrary is going to be amazing as young Simba as evidenced by his powerhouse performance at the Grammys alongside his Lion King co-star Donald Glover. You can check out a video of Childish Gambino and J.D. McCrary performing "Terrified" below, thanks to Shyrynne's YouTube channel. McCrary shows up at the 3:18 mark.