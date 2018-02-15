Elton John has revealed that he's been talking to Beyoncé about recording a new song for Disney's upcoming The Lion King remake while stating that he's excited to work with her. John famously won an Academy Award for the original movie soundtrack (and was nominated twice more) in 1994 and he's confident about the new remake and director Jon Favreau. Elton John praised what he has seen so far as well as the director's work on the Jungle Book live-action remake. The music in the Lion King is just as powerful as the movie itself, so this is not a gig that John is taking lightly.

Elton John is once again teaming up with Theater legend Tim Rice for the new Lion King soundtrack, which will feature 4 of the original songs from the classic 1994 animated movie. As far as Beyoncé's involvement in the project, John says that they need to come up with a closing song to run through the credits and he thinks that she would be perfect. Though he admits that it's not a finished deal yet, noting that he and Rice have not written the song yet. He explains.

"There's going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original: Can You Feel the Love Tonight? Hakuna Matata, I Just Can't Wait to Be King and Circle of Life. And then there will be an end, closing song, and we've been speaking to Beyoncé's people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook up something. That's going out in 2019 as well. And it will be great to work with her. So we will see."

Beyoncé Knowles is playing Nala in Disney's remake of the Lion King and it really seems like an obvious choice to have the pop star sing on at least one song for the new soundtrack. The musician/actress hasn't put out in album since 2016's smash hit Lemonade, but she has recently collaborated with Eminem and Ed Sheeran and is rumored to be starting a new record soon. A duet with Elton John from a new Disney movie would be huge for all parties involved, much like having Kendrick Lamar curate the new soundtrack for Marvel's Black Panther, which will debut at number one on the Billboard albums chart.

As for Elton John, he says that he's seen a little bit of what Jon Favreau's working on for the Lion King and says that it's great. John and Disney have a great track record, so it's great to see them working together again. John had this to say.

"Jon Favreau is directing it, he did an amazing job on The Jungle Book. The film is going to be amazing."

And as far as his career is concerned, the musician will be retiring from touring at the end of the year after his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour, which launches in September. The next handful of months are going to be busy ones for the musician.

The Lion King remake hits theaters on July 19th, 2019 and Jon Favreau recently took a little break from working on the project to join up with Ron Howard. Howard announced that Favreau took a little break from The Lion King to voice a very important alien in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is intriguing. As far as we know, the director finished his lines in one day. As far as Elton John and Beyoncé are concerned, we'll have to wait until Tim Rice and John deliver Bae some music. You can check out the original interview with Elton John over at The Sun.