The dominoes continue to fall with major releases over the next few years. Lionsgate has just announced sweeping changes to its release calendar, including both John Wick: Chapter 4 and Spiral: From the Book of Saw being delayed by a full year. Director Chad Stahelski had recently hinted that the latest installment in the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves would be pushed back, but now it's official. The ninth entry in the Saw series, meanwhile, had already been delayed but now has a new date.

John Wick 4 will now arrive on May 27, 2022. When the project was first announced, it was dated for May 2021. Saw 9 was originally supposed to arrive in May of this year. Instead, it now takes over the May 21, 2021, date left behind by Mr. Wick. One of the major results of this date change is that the much-anticipated Keanu vs. Keanu box office battle between John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 will no longer be happening.

Lionsgate also shifted quite a few other titles. One of the other big delays is with The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the sequel to 2017's hit The Hitman's Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. It has also been pushed back a year from August of this year to August 20, 2021. Deon Taylor's Fatale has also shifted to October 30 of this year, with Voyagers, a sci-fi movie starring Tye Sheridan, Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead, opening on November 25. The Asset, which stars Michael Keaton and Maggie Q, has a new date set on April 23, 2021, and the comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar has been pushed from this summer to July 16, 2021.

A few key titles keeping their current dates include the long-delayed blockbuster Chaos Walking, which will still arrive on January 22, 2021. It stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. Nicolas Cage's meta The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is still set for March 19, 2021, and The Devil's Light will help kick off the box office next year on January 8, 2021. Damon Wolf, chief marketing officer and head of global distribution at Lionsgate, had this to say in a statement.

"As audiences from around the world head back to theaters, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer. Lionsgate is thrilled to present such a wide variety of films with many more to come. From great branded IP to unique stories from new voices, the terrifying reimagined and some truly hysterical comedy, we join with our partners in exhibition in welcoming movie lovers back to their favorite theaters with something special for everyone."

One of the big issues now with all of these delayed movies is finding attractive release dates. With so many titles being pushed, it is going to become increasingly difficult to find a date that isn't already crowded on all sides. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.