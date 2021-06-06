In tragic news, Lisa Banes has been identified as the victim of a hit-and-run accident that happened in Manhattan on Friday afternoon. The actress has appeared in many film and TV projects including Gone Girl, Nashville, The King of Queens, Desperate Housewives and Legacy. Deadline reported that on Saturday, she was in the intensive care unit of Mount Sinai Morningside in critical condition with a severe brain injury.

The NYPD said that police received a 911 call around 6:30pm on Friday. The incident took place on the crosswalk at West 64th and Amsterdam Avenue and the caller said that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a vehicle. The subsequent report by the Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad deduced that Banes had been walking with right of way through the crosswalk when a scooter ran a red light, hitting her and knocking her to the floor where she suffered a trauma to the head.

Following the collision, the driver of the scooter fled the scene. Police have been encouraging anyone with information to come forward and contact NYPD Crime Stoppers on (800) 577-TIPS. At time of writing, the identity of the culprit is not known.

NYPD told Variety, "Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Mount Sinai Saint Luke's Hospital, where she remains in critical condition." While they did not go into any further details, it was a representative of the actress who confirmed she was the victim.

Banes lives in LA, with her wife Kathryn Kranhold. She was on a visit to New York for the first time since the Covid19 pandemic struck. The visit was linked to a role in the virtual two-woman show, The Niceties, which is currently being streamed by the Manhattan Theater Club. She was heading to meet her wife for a dinner party when the accident happened.

The 65 year old made her screen debut back in 1984 in the movie The Hotel New Hampshire and her early TV work saw her appear in The Equalizer, LA Law, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and many more. While she had roles in almost fifty TV series in total, and appeared in numerous TV Movies, she also appeared with Tom Cruise in Cocktail in 1988 in the role of Bonnie and the same year in the western Young Guns with Emilio Estevez as Mallory. More recently her films have included Pumpkin, in which she starred with Christina Ricci, Legally Blondes, the straight to DVD spin off from Legally Blonde, Gone Girl, playing the mother of Rosamund Pike's Amy Elliott, and her last movie appearance, the Gore Verbinski psychological horror, A Cure for Wellness, which also starred Jason Isaacs and Dane DeHaan. Her most recent role was in four episodes of the TV series Nashville in 2018.

The investigation into the incident continues in what is currently still a hit and run accident, but could become more serious if Banes' condition worsens. This news originated at USA Today.