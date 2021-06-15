Following her involvement in a hit and run incident on June 4, it was announced today that Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes has died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident. The actress, who also appeared in the Tom Cruise movie Cocktail and more recently in Seth McFarlane's scif-fi series The Orville, was 65. As news broke of her passing, fans and colleagues began to share their condolences via social media.

A representative for Lisa Banes confirmed the star's death, in a statement that said, "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

The actress was knocked down by a scooter while crossing Amsterdam Avenue in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, when the driver ran a red light and knocked her into the road. The scooter's driver fled the scene and so far there have been no arrests in relation to the incident. Police responded to a call and Banes was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, where she was said to be in a critical condition due to head injuries sustained in the incident. She is believed to have not regained consciousness.

Banes had a long career in movies and on television which started back in the 80s, with roles in Cocktail and Young Guns. She had recurring roles in Royal Pains and Nashville on TV, as well as appearing in two episodes of The Orville in 2017. Creator of The Orville, Seth McFarlane was one of the first to show their sadness at the news of her passing.

He said in a post, "I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes' passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss..."

I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss… — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 15, 2021

The actress most recently appeared in the films Gone Girl and A Cure For Wellness, and the horror series Them which was released this year and would become her last role. Banes was born in Ohio in 1965, but lived in Los Angeles. She was married to Kathryn Kranhold, who it was believed she was due to meet up with on the day of the accident, while she was visiting the Juilliard School in New York where she studied acting.

Following the tragic accident just over a week ago, fans, friends and colleagues all shared messages of love and support for the actress, calling her "a great character" and a fun, vibrant person of many talents. The sad news of her death brings with it the sense on another needless loss of a talented star, who didn't crave the limelight, but was happiest doing the thing she loved. Our condolences go out to her family and friends at this time, may she rest in peace. This news originated at ETOnline.com.