Lisbeth Salander is making a comeback, this time on the small screen. It has been revealed that Amazon is developing a The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo TV show. Details are currently slim, as it seems like the project is in the early stages of development. It will, however, be taking the iconic character into a new setting to tell a new story with different characters. It seems this will not be treading on the same ground as the adaptations we've seen of the Millenium book series previously.

According to a new report, the new Amazon series will not be a sequel or continuation of the books or movies that have been produced up to this point. Instead, their version of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo will be taking Lisbeth Salander and doing something different. Specific plot details have not yet been revealed. No writer has been set to pen the series yet and no actress is currently attached. Noomi Rapace played the part in a trilogy of live-action movies that kicked off in 2009, with Rooney Mara taking on the role for David Fincher's 2011 adaptation. Mara was nominated for an Oscar for her performance. More recently, Claire Foy starred as Lisbeth in 2018's The Girl in the Spider's Web.

That movie, directed by Fede Alvarez, aimed to reboot the franchise. It was met with middling reviews and ultimately failed at the box office, bringing in just $34 million worldwide against a $43 million budget. David Fincher's version, which also starred Daniel Craig, performed better, earning favorable reviews while taking in $239 million. But a sequel never materialized and by the time Sony circled back the creative team had moved on. Now, Sony and Amazon have partnered to give it a go in another medium.

Steig Larsson is behind the original trilogy of books in the series. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo was published in 2005 after Larsson had passed. Two sequels penned by Larsson, The Girl Who Played With Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest, were released. David Lagercrantz has since taken over the series. He is behind three further novels including The Girl in the Spider's Web, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye and The Girl Who Lived Twice. So there is no shortage of material to draw from, even if Amazon doesn't intend to adapt any of the books directly.

There is also reason to believe interest would be high in the series, as the books have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. Andy Harries and Rob Bullock are set to serve as executive producers on the series. For now there is no word on how soon production could get underway, nor is it clear when the first season could debut. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.