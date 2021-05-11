Apple TV+ has now unveiled the first trailer for Lisey's Story, a miniseries based on the 2006 best-selling novel, and adapted and written by seminal author Stephen King. Starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore, this terrifying thriller follows widow Lisey Landon as a series of disturbing events revives memories of her marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) and the darkness that plagued him.

The trailer is draped in a sense of ominous unease that will no doubt coat the whole story. Julianne Moore stars in the Stephen King series alongside Academy Award-nominee Clive Owen, which also has quite the creative behind the camera as well as in front of it with the two leads. In a rare step, every episode of the upcoming Apple TV+ adaptation was personally written by Stephen King, with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions as well as Warner Bros. Television also on board to produce the project. Working from King's scripts is Jackie and Spencer director Pablo Larraín, who will helm all eight episodes. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.

Lisey's Story is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

Making up the rest of the stellar supporting cast are Joan Allen as Amanda Debuher, Jennifer Jason Leigh as Darla, Dane DeHaan as Jim Dooley, Ron Cephas Jones as Professor Dashmiel and Sung Kang as Officer Dan Boeckman.

Dane DeHaan recently divulged some assuring tidbits from behind-the-scenes, revealing that, not only has Stephen King written every episode of the limited series, but he was also on set every day to make sure the adaptation stayed on course.

"It's been really great. He's on set a lot. He's very into what we're doing and the experience. It's also fun to help to sometimes craft it with him. He's writing extra things. Pablo Larraín, the director, has a very clear vision, and there's a real collaboration going on that wouldn't be possible, otherwise. He's such a big deal that what he writes is so holy that, in order to really collaborate or change things sometimes, it feels better having him there and having his blessing and knowing that he's happy with it. It's been really fun. It seems like we're making something really cool."

Following the lukewarm critical reception to the recent serial adaptation of Stephen King's TheStand which was released last year, fans of the horror maestro can rest easy knowing that King himself has had such a big involvement in taking Lisey's Story from page to screen. Julianne Moore's central performance looks to be another in an ever-growing list of stellar performances, and Lisey's Story should certainly provide all the psychological horror that King fans crave.

The eight-episode Apple Original series adaptation of Stephen King's Lisey's Story will premiere globally on Friday, June 4, 2021, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday.