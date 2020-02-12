Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone is obviously no stranger to the action genre, having starred in such explosive outings as the Rambo franchise, Cliffhanger, The Expendables movies and the hugely underrated Demolition Man. Well, the actor is ready to add another big blockbusting action flick to his resumé as it has now been confirmed that he will star in the dystopian sci-fi action thriller Little America.

Sylvester Stallone will be joining forces with his fellow action movie powerhouse Michael Bay, who is on board as executive producer for the upcoming project.

Little America takes place in a dystopian future where America has become a bankrupt nation, is now owned by China, and has since turned into a merciless war zone. Stallone will star as a retired Army Ranger who is hired by an Asian billionaire to find his daughter, who has gotten herself stranded somewhere in this ruthless dystopian landscape.

With the highly skilled sister of the missing woman also along for the ride, Sly's Ranger must navigate the dark underbelly of the titular Little America, a walled-off city within a city in Hong Kong where many Americans have fled.

The movie sounds like it will bear a lot of similarities with director John Carpenter's cult-favorite dystopian action thriller Escape From New York from 1981. Starring Kurt Russell as the eye-patch wearing badass Snake Plissken, Escape From New York similarly follows an ex-soldier turned convict who is sent to Manhattan, now a maximum security prison, to rescue the stranded US President. A remake of the movie has been on the cards for years but never gotten on the ground, so perhaps Little America can fill that gap for the time being.

Little America will be based on a script by up-and-coming writer Rowan Athale, who is also all set to direct the movie. Athale is known for writing and directing 2012's crime drama Wasteland. Featuring vengeful motives, high-concept schemes and brimming with grit, expect much the same from Little America. Which sounds pretty perfect for a dystopian Stallone-starring action movie. Athale also directed the recently released thriller, Strange But True. At this time Little America does not have an official release date.

Little America was due to come from Universal, who previously won a bidding war for Rowan Athale's spec script, however with them no longer onboard the project is now hitting the open market. Stallone's Balboa Productions and AGC Studios are all set to take on producing duties, with Transformers and 6 Underground director Michael Bay on board as executive producer along with his outfit Platinum Dunes.

The movie will reportedly begin shooting sometime this summer. Stallone is also all set to star in an upcoming original superhero film entitled Samaritan, will is due to be shot before the filming of Little America begins. It sounds like Stallone is going to have a busy year this year.

Stallone's most recent outing, Rambo: Last Blood, only managed to make $91 million at the global box office and was critically slaughtered, so here's hoping these upcoming projects can make up it. This comes to us from Deadline.