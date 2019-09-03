Harry Styles declined playing Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid. Now, another contender has risen to the surface in 13 Reasons Why star Christian Navarro. He threw his hat into the ring on Twitter saying this shortly after Harry Styles announced he wouldn't be taking the role.

"So I heard Harry Styles passed on Prince Eric, well...I can sing. Black Ariel/Latino Prince...no ones called but Season 3 drops next week and I think it's one hell of an audition."

The actor tagged Disney Studios and Melissa McCarthy in his original Tweet. McCarthy has long been tied to the role of Ursula, but has never been officially confirmed. Someone at Disney was listening, as they reached out to Christian Navarro, and the young up-and-comer has auditioned for the studio. He offers this in a follow-up post.

Related: Disney's Little Mermaid Remake Wants Harry Styles as Prince Eric?

"Idk what happened to the other tweet. But! @disney saw this, saw your support, and gave my team a call. They wanted to see what I could do. Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let's make some history. #iloveyou3000 #PrinceEric."

Most actors don't make it widely known on social media when they are auditioning for such a hugely coveted role as Prince Eric in a live-action Disney remake. Disney may have okayed this shout out to get a feel from fans on how they'd accept Navarro as one of their most iconic characters. Christopher Daniel Barnes, who appeared in The Brady Bunch movies as Greg Brady, did the original voice for Prince Eric.

The only actor 100% confirmed for The Little Mermaid is Halle Bailey in the lead role of Ariel. The casting announcement caught some fans off guard, but most have been excepting of this switch for the character, with an actress of color playing the mermaid. Melissa McCarthy has long been rumored to play Ursula, though Disney didn't confirm any further casting news at the D23 Expo last weekend. Also rumored but not officially confirmed are Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle. Javier Bardem is also rumored to play King Triton.

It's not yet clear when Disney will make the formal casting announcement. And we're not sure Christian Navarro will be a part of that announcement when it arrives. But it appears that he's putting in the leg work for the role. If you want to see the guy take on Prince Eric, now would be a good time to make your voices heard. Disney is definitely listening and awaits any social media input on the subject. What do you think? Is Christian Navarro the right Prince for the job?

Idk what happened to the other tweet.

But! @disney saw this, saw your support, and gave my team a call. They wanted to see what I could do. Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let’s make some history. #iloveyou3000#PrinceEric#TheLittleMermaidhttps://t.co/192ZTsfqyH — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) September 3, 2019