The part of Sebastian the singing crab hasn't yet been cast for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and some fans are hoping to see original voice actor Samuel E. Wright reprising the role. After originally lending his voice to Sebastian in the original 1989 movie, Wright would go on to play the crab repeatedly in the years ahead in various animated movie, TV, and video game projects. When we consider how James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in both the original version and the live-action remake of The Lion King, bringing back Wright as Sebastian seems more than possible, and it appears no Disney fans will be complaining if this were to happen.

Now about three decades old, Disney's The Little Mermaid has long been one of the most beloved classic animated movies from the company. It follows a mermaid princess named Ariel and her fascination with humans who live on land. When she falls in love with a human prince named Eric, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula to be given human legs for three days, exploring what life is like on dry land. However, it comes with great risk, as Ursula will get to own Ariel if the mermaid fails to have the prince give her "true love's kiss" before the time is up.

The coveted part of Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has already been cast, as Halle Bailey is now confirmed to play the mermaid. This follows years of Lindsay Lohan campaigning for the role and rumors of Zendaya Coleman being in the running for it. While a vocal minority have voiced their complaints with the casting online, fan reception has been largely positive. Also joining Bailey in the cast are Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay (The Predator) as Flounder, respectively.

As for the other characters, fans have been having fun speculating who else could wind up with a Little Mermaid role. Idris Elba has been suggested for the part of King Triton, Ariel's father, with convincing fan art from BossLogic really selling the idea. Javier Bardem has also has also been reported to be in the running, which isn't very difficult to see either. The villain of the story, Ursula the sea witch, has yet to be officially cast, but it's been reported Ghostbusters star Melissa McCarthy is currently in negotiations for the role. As for Prince Eric, Harry Styles was named as a contender, but like McCarthy and Bardem, the actor and singer has yet to officially sign on to the project. In the months ahead, the cast will begin to fully flesh out as more talent is confirmed to be a part of the movie.

The Little Mermaid live-action remake is set to go into production in early 2020. Because Wright was still voicing Sebastian as late as 2008 for the direct-to-video prequel The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning, chances are he'd be interested in reprising the role once again. Hopefully, the folks at Disney are aware of this and will give him a call. You can take a look at Wright singing "Under the Sea" in real life below, courtesy of https://twitter.com/iamtalk2pops/status/1148424938497433600|Pops on Twitter.

The original voice of Sebastian is still alive and should be in the new Little Mermaid pic.twitter.com/A9G8p5FADF — Pops (@iamtalk2pops) July 9, 2019

Yes! He should reprise his role as Sebastian! — Amit Divecha (@AmitDivecha1) July 12, 2019

Um, he better be in the live action movie @Disney — KT2 (@kevinethorneii) July 10, 2019