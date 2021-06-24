Following several set images from the filming of The Little Mermaid, showing lead actress Halle Bailey recreating a very familiar scene, we now have our first look at Jonah Hauer-King as the live action Prince Eric. The images were taken during filming in Sardinia, Italy, and also give us our first look at another character, Noma Dumezweni as Carlotta.

It's not confirmed what sequence is being filmed here but judging by Prince Eric's tattered clothing it's very likely that this is from early in the movie when he is shipwrecked and rescued by the little mermaid, Ariel. The images also seemingly show Prince Eric looking desperately over the ocean, no doubt in search of the heroic mythical creature that saved his life and brought him to shore.

Disney's the Little Mermaid remake is being directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) from a screenplay by Jane Goldman and David Magee and is produced by Walt Disney Pictures. Much like the 1989 animated outing of the same name, the story will once again be loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen's famous tale, and tell the story of a young mermaid who makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her voice for legs in order to win the love of a human prince. Singer Halle Bailey stars in the title role as Ariel, a mermaid princess and King Triton's youngest daughter who is fascinated with the human world.

Jonah Hauer-King is a young up-and-comer known for roles in the likes of The Last Photograph and A Dog's Way Home, as well as roles on the small screen in 2017's Howards End and Little Women. He stars in The Little Mermaid as one of Disney's most famous princes, Eric, a human prince with whom Ariel falls in love after saving him from drowning. He in turn becomes determined to find Ariel, with the mermaid trading her voice for human legs in place of her tail so as she can walk on dry land and meet him, hoping for that happily ever after.

Noma Dumezweni meanwhile will star in The Little Mermaid as Carlotta, Prince Eric's kind housekeeper, who looks after Ariel while she stays in Eric's castle. Dumezweni is best known for portraying Hermoine Granger in the original West End and Broadway runs of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and has featured on the big screen in the likes of The Kid Who Would Be King and Mary Poppins Returns.

Making up the rest of the cast of familiar Disney characters are Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the sea witch, Javier Bardem as Ariel's father King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, a loyal crab and King Triton's trusted servant and court composer who watches over Ariel, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, an anxious yet noble tropical fish who is Ariel's best friend, and Awkwafina as Scuttle, a dim-witted diving bird and a friend of Ariel's. Additionally, Jude Akuwudike, Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, and Emily Coates have been cast in supporting roles. This comes to us from Just Jared.