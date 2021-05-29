Cruella star Emma Stone would love to see Ursula from The Little Mermaid get her own movie next. This weekend, Stone's new movie Cruella debuted in U.S. theaters, and her take on the 101 Dalmatians villain has earned the actress a lot of high praise from fans online. The movie, which has also drawn comparisons to Joker, has a lot of people wondering which other Disney villains should also have their own origin stories explored on the big screen.

Speaking with Variety on the subject, Emma Stone named Ursula the sea witch as the character who stands out the most. It's an obvious choice when you think about it, as the character is certainly among the most iconic villains in Disney's animated history. What seals the deal for Stone is that Ursula is an octopus, potentially giving her a much more interesting origin story than another human character. As Stone explains:

"She's an octopus and the world you would get to live in, like Ursula's parents and what happened there. You've never really seen a non-human Disney villain be explored in that way."

Stone goes on to jokingly offer one possible explanation for how Ursula came to be, suggesting the villain was traumatized at a young age by the clothing she was forced to wear.

"The parents keep giving her a shirt that only has four arms. They really mess her up with that from a very early age, so she's constantly trying to fit two arms into each hole. That would really mess you up, wouldn't it?"

Indeed, and Stone isn't entirely alone with her opinion. Her co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who plays the photojournalist Maya in Cruella, went on to add: "I gotta know how Ursula came to be. Like, why is she so damn mean? But also I know that she's misunderstood."

Meanwhile, Howell-Baptiste said Scar from The Lion King is another good option, as the murderous lion is "not wrong on some things." Two other Cruella stars offered a couple of different opinions, with Joel Fry (Jasper) naming Jafar from Aladdin as his pick for a solo origin story. Meanwhile, Paul Walter Hauser (Horace Badun) said that he'd want to see Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan) give his take on Lilo and Stitch.

We'll get to see a new take on Ursula soon enough, though it won't be as an origin story for the villain. She'll be played by Melissa McCarthy in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which also stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. If the movie turns out to be a success, it's always possible Ursula could get her own spinoff movie or even a Disney+ series, as is the case for the upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series following Gaston and LeFou.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella is written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis conceived the story. The movie serves as a prequel to 101 Dalmatians by specifically delving into the origins of the fur-wearing villain Cruella de Vil. The movie is now playing in U.S. theaters and is also available via Disney+ with Premier Access. This news comes to us from Deadline.