Little Monsters and Shivers are next in Lionsgate's Vestron Video Collector's Series. Michael Felsher made the announcement today, noting that both releases will be out in September with a wealth of bonus material. The Collector's Series started back in 2016 with Chopping Mall and Blood Diner, before going through to 2018 and then disappearing again, leaving fans out in the cold. Now we're getting two awesome movies and the return of the mighty Vestron Video Collector's Series. And the best part is, we can expect more.

Little Monsters is a cult classic from 1989 starring Fred Savage and Howie Mandel. The story focuses on a boy named Brian who befriends a real-life monster under his bed. Brian discovers a secret world of monsters who sneak into children's bedrooms at night to pull pranks on them. Little Monsters is truly a lost classic and deserves to be seen by a lot more people. Maybe Josh Gad can reunite the two stars for one of his next episodes.

Shivers is written and directed by body horror legend David Cronenberg. The movie stars Paul Hampton, Lynn Lowry, and Barbara Steele and it had the original shooting title: Orgy of the Blood Parasites. Even in 1975 that was a bit much, so Cronenberg had it changed to Shivers. The movie is special for a number of reasons, but it's Cronenberg's first feature and in 1975 it was the highest grossing Canadian movie, despite the Parliament of Canada debating "its social and artistic value and effect upon society, because of objections to its sexual and violent content." In other words, it's a classic and we're incredibly lucky that Vestron Video Collector's Series is coming back to deliver a special edition of this particular movie.

Michael Felsher made the announcement about Shivers and Little Monsters coming up for the Vestron Video Collector's Series. He showed off new art for both movies, noting that they had previously been posted by another source. Nonetheless, they look excellent and ready for the poster treatment, so hopefully that happens along with the special Blu-ray releases this fall. A concrete release date has not yet been set, but one can imagine that will be coming within the next few weeks.

As for the bonus content for Shivers and Little Monsters, that has also not been revealed at this time. Michael Felsher says, "I am sure Lionsgate will release the features list soon, but I can tell you we did a lot of extras for each title. These will be full special editions." He went on to thank his "gang of collaborators" for working on the special editions Shivers and Little Monsters, while telling us all to "look for more to come!" It's unclear what the next set of movies will be for the Vestron Video Collector's Series, but one can assure they will be of the utmost quality. This news originally came from Micheal Felshner's Facebook page.