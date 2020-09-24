Howie Mandel really did not like making Little Monsters in 1989. The cult classic was just re-released on Blu-ray by Vestron Video, which is where Mandel's comments come from. A bonus feature for the Blu-ray, titled Call Me Maurice, finds the actor/comedian looking back at his time as Maurice the monster starring alongside Fred Savage. "When Little Monsters was presented to me, I went, 'Okay,' without any thought of what it would mean," says Mandel.

As it turns out, Howie Mandel may have bitten off more than he could personally chew. For one, signing up for Little Monsters meant that Mandel was going to be starring as Maurice, who is a monster. "You know it's a nice experience. I met nice people. I had a nice time personally," says Mandel. However, there was a lot more to do than just showing up on set and throwing on some makeup. "Physically, it almost killed me. And I wouldn't have done that. It's not good to spend a summer in the Carolinas wrapped in latex."

Howie Mandel has been very open about his struggles with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) over the years and sitting in the makeup chair for Little Monsters was not an ideal situation for the actor. As it turns out, Mandel would have never signed on if he knew everything he would need to do every day on set. He explains.

"Do not try this at home. Don't wrap yourself. I mean it's a wonderful--Maurice is a wonderful character. It was a fun time; everybody was great. And there were funny scenes, but I was wrapped in latex. Do you know what humidity and latex does? After I did that movie. I wouldn't even put a condom on. I was so anti-latex. I know that doesn't sound safe, but I was married and happy but I would not, I don't even want to say the word latex anymore. But now I feel like I wouldn't do that again."

Watching Little Monsters, even today, one cannot tell that Howie Mandel was suffering behind-the-scenes. He was able to get through it and deliver a convincing performance as a lovable monster who hangs out with a little kid and terrorizes people at night. However, it was not a "joyful" experience for Mandel. He had this to say about the process of making the movie.

"I don't have a GED because I can't sit in class. I can't sit. But you have to sit. Not only was it four hours of sitting, but four hours of--I don't want to be touched. And four hours of [being touched], I thought I was going to snap. And once I was finished, I had to be this happy and joyful Maurice. I really wasn't that happy and joyful. I didn't know what I had gotten myself into. They cut like, 'Oh my god. I'm gonna die.' At night, it's an hour to get it off; it was glued on me and my skin."

Many actors have talked about sitting in the makeup chair for long hours on movie sets over the years. Ask Nebula actress Karen Gillan from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or Jennifer Lawrence from the X-Men franchise. David Bautista has also commented on spending hours in a makeup chair to get ready to play Drax the Destroyer. Whatever the case may be, it seems that Howie Mandel's OCD and ADHD made things a lot worse for him. Gamespot was the first to report on the Little Monsters Blu-ray extras.