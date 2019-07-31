Altitude Films has dropped the trailer for Little Monsters. Lupita Nyong'o stars in the dark comedy as a teacher trying to protect children from a zombie apocalypse and the trailer proves that it will be a lot harder than it sounds. The Australian zombie comedy doesn't have a release date set for North America at this time, but one should be announced shortly. Little Monsters premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival.

Lupita Nyong'o stars as Miss Caroline, who is a bubbly kindergarten teacher. She brings her students to a petting zoo and all hell breaks loose as the zombies start eating the animals. The trailer, which is the Red Band trailer, shows Nyong'o trying to explain to the children that the zombies are just playing a weird game of tag before trying to get to safety. Josh Gad's Teddy McGiggle is an alcoholic TV personality who doesn't seem to care if Miss Caroline and all of the children end up getting turned into zombies.

After a rough breakup, directionless Dave (Alexander England) crashes at his sister's place and spends his days expanding his young nephew's questionable vocabulary. When an opportunity arises to chaperone an upcoming school excursion alongside the charming and enigmatic teacher Miss Caroline, Dave jumps at the chance to impress her. What he wasn't anticipating was Teddy McGiggle, an obnoxious children's television personality who shapes the excursion's activities. What he was expecting even less was a zombie invasion, which unfolds after an experiment at a nearby military base goes awry. Armed only with the resourcefulness of kindergartners, Dave, Miss Caroline, and Teddy must work together to keep the monsters at bay and carve a way out with their guts intact.

The zombies in Little Monsters are a result of a failed military experiment and they soon grow tired of eating the animals at the petting zoo. The zombie comedy has been described as an R-rated Pixar movie, and that may not be too far off. The trailer shows plenty of wholesome goodness with the kindergarten class, but it also has a ton of gore, which is a bit shocking after seeing young children at a petting zoo. One minute the cute animals are being observed and the next they are a graphic zombie feast.

Little Monsters, not to be confused with the 1989 movie of the same name starring Fred Savage and Howie Mandel, hits theaters in the United Kingdom on November 15th. Neon and Hulu acquired the domestic rights at the Sundance Film Festival, but no North American release date has been announced at this time. The Sundance premiere generated a lot of critical acclaim, so hopefully we'll get a release date in the next few weeks. In the meantime, you can check out the Red Band trailer for Little Monsters below, thanks to the Altitude Films YouTube channel.