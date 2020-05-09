We've just lost another one of Rock 'n' Roll's greatest legends, as rock pioneer Little Richard has sadly passed away at the age of 87. According to Charles Glenn, Richard's bassist, the "Tutti Frutti" singer had been sick for the past two months, dying this weekend at his home in Tennessee surrounded by his brother, sister, and son. Glenn also says he last spoke to Richard on March 27 when the legendary singer asked him to come over for a visit, but Glenn declined due to social distancing measures with the hopes of keeping Richard safe. "Not to take anything away from your dad, but you're my son," Glenn says of Richard, noting he was like a father figure to him.

Though he's better known worldwide by his "Little Richard" moniker, the music legend was born as Richard Wayne Penniman on Dec. 5, 1932. As a child, Richard was given the nickname "L'il Richard" due to his small stature, and the name would wind up sticking for the rest of the singer's life. As he began to explore his sexuality as a teenager, he'd be brutally punished by his religious father when he was caught wearing his mother's makeup and clothing. Richard was then kicked out of the family home at the age of 15 due to his allegedly effeminate mannerisms.

Still, from a young age, Richard had also discovered himself to be gifted with an amazing singing voice and already knew what he wanted to do with his life, whether his father was in his corner or not. As Richard had started pursuing a career as a singer as a young man, he met openly gay musician Billy Wright in the early '50s. Wright would assist Richard with developing his trademark look, which included using pancake makeup for his face and styling his hair as a long-haired pompadour. His look and singing style quickly made him popular with audiences as there has never been and will never be another musician quite like Little Richard.

In 1955, Richard released one of his biggest hits when he recorded "Tutti Frutti" with Specialty Records. He would follow this up with many other timeless classics like "Long Tall Sally" and "Good Golly Miss Molly," and even The Beatles covered his popular song "Send Me Some Lovin'". For decades, Richard would continue to perform these songs and others live with his enduring popularity. In 1986, he became one of the first inductees into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame, later receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Richard was married once in his life, marrying Ernestine Harvin in 1959. During their marriage, the couple adopted a one-year-old boy named Danny Jones from a late associate from church. Though Richard and Harvin would divorce in 1964, Richard remained very close with his son, with Jones sometimes serving as one of his adoptive father's bodyguards. Our thoughts go out to Jones and the rest of Richard's family at this time, along with other fans all across the world now missing the one-of-a-kind singer. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.