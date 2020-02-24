Warner Bros. is continuing to put together its Little Shop of Horrors remake as we've learned that Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame) is being eyed to star. The project, which has been in development for several years, hails from Arrow creator and TV mega-producer Greg Berlanti. Should Evans sign on the dotted line, it will reunite him with his Marvel co-star Scarlett Johannson, who is also circling the project in a key role.

According to a new report, Chris Evans is in negotiations to take on the role of Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors. The role was previously played by Steve Martin in the 1986 movie, which was directed by Frank Oz and was adapted from the popular Broadway musical of the same name. That musical was, itself, adapted from the 1960 Roger Corman movie. Scarlett Johansson is in negotiations to star as Audrey, who was previously portrayed by Ellen Green in the 1986 version, With Kingsman and Rocketman star Taron Egerton circling the role of Seymour, who was played by Rick Moranis.

Billy Porter (Pose, Like a Boss) is the only cast member who has closed a deal. Porter is set to voice the giant venus flytrap, affectionately named Audrey II. Production is expected to begin this summer. Should all of these deals close, it will cement an A-list cast for the remake. Plus, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have a great deal of chemistry on screen, as they starred in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies together over the years as Captain America and Black Widow, respectively.

Most recently, they appeared in Avengers: Endgame together, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. Evans also appeared in Rian Johnson's hit whodunit Knives Out, which grossed more than $300 million globally. Some of Evans' other credits include Snowpiercer, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Gifted.

Little Shop of Horrors centers on a gentle flower shop worker named Seymour, who longs for his co-worker Audrey. One night, during an eclipse, he discovers a large venus flytrap he names Audrey II, which helps make him famous. Things get complicated when the plant demands to feed on human flesh and blood. The growing plant brings in a ton of business for the previously struggling store, but Seymour finds himself in a predicament when he must find more people to feed the hungry plant.

Greg Berlanti will produce the project alongside Marc Platt and Sarah Schechter. Berlanti has become one of the most prolific producers in Hollywood, as he's behind DC shows such as Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Titans, Stargirl, Doom Patrol and Batwoman. He's also behind hits such as You, Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. On the big screen, he's directed movies such as Life as We Know It and Love, Simon. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.