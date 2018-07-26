1986's Little Shop of Horrors is Funko's latest addition to their Pop! figures, which will be released next month. The Warner Bros. Pictures rock musical comedy has become a cult hit over the years and is based on the 1960 film The Little Shop of Horrors, which was directed by Roger Corman and the 1982 off-Broadway musical by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. Little Shop of Horrors was directed by Frank Oz who had to fight to get the movie made in the way that he wanted it done.

The new Little Shop of Horrors Funko collection features Rick Moranis' Seymour holding a small Audrey II, the man eating plant, Seymour's love interest Audrey (Ellen Greene), and her savage dentist boyfriend, Orin Scrivello (Steve Martin), also make an appearance, along with Audrey II and a bloody chase indicating the plant recently fed. In addition, there's also a 12" Audrey II SuperCute plush, which is a Hot Topic exclusive and then a baby version of Audrey II, which is a Target exclusive. All of the rest of the figures will be available everywhere Funko products are sold.

Little Shop of Horrors was originally set to have a much darker ending that mimicked the original musical. However, had it happened, we might not be looking at these super cool Funko Pop! figures. In the first ending, Audrey II kills everybody and then takes over New York City, which Warner Bros. argued against. However, Frank Oz fought to get it shot, which reportedly cost $5 million alone. When the movie went out for test screenings, it bombed. Viewers loved the movie, but they were shocked by the ending.

Frank Oz revealed much later that he learned that the dark ending of the musical worked so well because the cast comes out to do their final bows at the end, whereas the movie ends and it's just the credits. So, Oz went back to the drawing board and they completely went in to reshoot the ending of Little Shop of Horrors, utilizing much of the last song that they could. The happy ending was added and the film tested much higher than it had previously, and the rest is history.

The Little Shop of HorrorsFunko Pop! figures are expected to hit stores sometime in August. An official launch date has yet to be revealed. With that being said, it might be a good idea to keep an eye out for them since they probably won't last long. While Little Shop of Horrors wasn't a crazy box office smash like the studio had hoped, it did great business when it was released on home video in 1987, which has given it the cult status that it has today. While we wait for these new Funko Pop! figures to get released, you can check them out below, thanks to the Funko Twitter account.