A new Little Shop of Horrors remake is currently in the works, and according to the rumor mill, Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are in talks to star in the upcoming movie. Back in 2016, it was first announced that Warner Bros. was spearheading another iteration of the classic story with Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon) directing the project using a screenplay from Matthew Robinson (The History of Lying). Updates since then have been few and far between with very little new information, but it now appears that the movie has begun its casting process.

In an exclusive report from Full Circle Cinema, Taron Egerton is reported to be in talks to star in the upcoming Little Shop of Horrors remake. As this would be for a starring role, it's likely Egerton would be playing the role of Seymour Krelborn, the role played by Rick Moranis in the 1986 version. Oddly enough, this wouldn't be the first time Egerton would have played the part, as the actor previously portrayed Seymour in a 2007 stage production of the show at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre Youth Theatre. It's also not difficult at all to picture him in the role.

Collider entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider has lent further credence to this report by tweeting the article on his personal Twitter account. Sneider also adds his own scoop to the story by divulging that Scarlett Johansson has been offered the part of Audrey Fulquard, who works in the story's florist ship alongside Seymour. Additionally, Sneider also says Emmy-winning Pose star Billy Porter is being eyed to voice Audrey II, the man-eating plant that the classic story is best known for. As of now, however, no one has yet reportedly signed on to the project in an official capacity.

The Little Shop of Horrors franchise began with the original 1960 movie from director Roger Corman and screenwriter Charles B. Griffith. It tells the story of a meek florist's assistant cultivating a man-eating plant with a profound hunger for humans. In 1982, the story was developed into a musical by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, revitalizing the Little Shop of Horrors story. This led to the 1986 movie remake, which starred Rick Moranis and was directed by Frank Oz. Though all of the iterations are enjoyable in their own ways, the Oz movie seems to be how people remember Little Shop of Horrors the most.

Egerton, Johansson, and Porter all seem to be great casting choices for a new version of Little Shop of Horrors, but as none of these names have been officially confirmed, it's best to treat them as mere rumors at this time. With no other updates on the project yet to go on, it remains unclear exactly when we might see the planned remake make its way into theaters. Of course, even if these rumors are accurate, there's still always the chance the project winds up scrapped for whatever reason. This news comes to us from Full Circle Cinema and Collider journalist Jeff Sneider on Twitter.

ScarJo has the offer for Audrey, and as previously reported, Billy Porter eyed to voice Audrey II. https://t.co/BzwsgHEAVL — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) January 29, 2020